Florida State

Crist Campaign Donates Leftover Funds

By Read Shepherd
 2 days ago

Charlie Crist's campaign now says it will donate money left in the former governor's war chest to 20 different Florida-based organizations.

No specific numbers, but a release from the Crist campaign says the funds will be distributed equally to groups ranging from reproductive rights to gun reform.

Crist’s campaign will donate to the following organizations:

Planned Parenthood Action Fund Florida

Ruth’s List Florida

Equality Florida

Florida Immigrant Coalition

Florida Insulin 4 All

Florida State Conference NAACP

Ban Assault Weapons NOW (BAWN)

Florida Rising

Coalition of Immokalee Workers

Mothers Fighting for Justice

Florida Freedom to Read Project

Equal Ground Florida

Florida Black Girls

People Power for Florida

Women’s March Florida

Guatemalan Mayan Center

Floridians for Reproductive Freedom

Senate Victory Fund

House Victory Fund

Municipal Victory Fund

Comments / 9

Ralph Rubinek
2d ago

He’s a brazen creep, he’s for jailing victims of domestic violence who protect themselves especially if they are black. - A Florida woman who fired warning shots against her allegedly abusive husband who was released even after firing shots at his wife has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.Marissa Alexander of Jacksonville had said the state's "Stand Your Ground" law should apply to her because she was defending herself against her allegedly abusive husband when she fired warning shots inside her home in August 2010. She told police it was to escape a brutal beating by her husband, against whom she had already taken out a protective order. The order of protection was immediately lifted because prosecutors felt her violent husband had more rights to kill her.

Reply
2
Honkey Kong
2d ago

Did they donate it to Hillary Clinton so she can rip off the Haitians again?

Reply
9
G Moll
2d ago

This list is exactly why he lost ...... all are morally bankrupt and not what's needed for this country.

Reply
4
