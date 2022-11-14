Crist Campaign Donates Leftover Funds
Charlie Crist's campaign now says it will donate money left in the former governor's war chest to 20 different Florida-based organizations.
No specific numbers, but a release from the Crist campaign says the funds will be distributed equally to groups ranging from reproductive rights to gun reform.
Crist’s campaign will donate to the following organizations:
Planned Parenthood Action Fund Florida
Ruth’s List Florida
Equality Florida
Florida Immigrant Coalition
Florida Insulin 4 All
Florida State Conference NAACP
Ban Assault Weapons NOW (BAWN)
Florida Rising
Coalition of Immokalee Workers
Mothers Fighting for Justice
Florida Freedom to Read Project
Equal Ground Florida
Florida Black Girls
People Power for Florida
Women’s March Florida
Guatemalan Mayan Center
Floridians for Reproductive Freedom
Senate Victory Fund
House Victory Fund
Municipal Victory Fund
photo: Getty Images
Comments / 9