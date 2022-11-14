Read full article on original website
Rusty
2d ago
Kenosha was where I was born, Tenuta's was our go to for all great deli foods...I haven't the heart to come home, the fires and rioting have left too many scars for me.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
Kenoshan of the Week: 15-year-old serves as CEO of downtown boutique
This week, we introduce to you Jasiya Gaines. Not only is she 15 years old, but she is the CEO of a Kenosha business. Bellissima's Boutique has been in business since February 2018.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Deli in Kenosha is packed with everything
Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been around for more than 70 years and during that time they’ve made a lot of people very happy with their Italian food. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
kenosha.com
The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentenced; what's next for Waukesha?
Darrell Brooks will spend the rest of his life in prison. FOX6's Bret Lemoine, a Waukesha native, speaks on the sentencing and the Waukesha community.
Aroused Deer Breaks Into Wisconsin Home After Falling In Love With Holiday Decoration
"Prancer had an unwelcomed suitor." A couple in Milwaukee Wisconsin encountered a strange home intruder this week. A full-grown buck charged through the front door and into the living room. The deer became afraid and wandered through the house, trapping itself upstairs. “I didn’t realize it was a deer until...
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
CBS 58
New look for Bay View's Outpost Natural Foods satisfies customers' hunger for a different kind of shopping experience
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Big changes have been completed inside and out for the Outpost Natural Food's Bay View location. The store just completed a $2.5 million renovation project, including a remodeled café and produce area. In addition, this particular location was one of three co-ops selected nationally for a large-scale outdoor mural.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial funding, less than 6% raised, January goal
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Organizers of two planned memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack revealed Monday night, Nov. 14 they have a long way to go. Only a fraction of the money needed has been raised. The city was hoping to have the majority of the funds...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release
A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Parks 2023 'invisible' annual stickers available Nov. 25
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that annual stickers will be invisible in 2023. The park system team is having some fun with the transition from windshield stickers to a license plate scanner that validates park and lake access annual memberships and daily permits. 2023 Annual Memberships will be available for purchase on Nov. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha's 1st snow of the season 'came a little too soon'
On Nov. 10, we saw temperatures in the 70s. Five days later, the first accumulating snow of the season moved in to southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield's 5 inches of snow 'a blessing and a curse'
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The first accumulating snowfall happened Tuesday, Nov. 15 in southeast Wisconsin, and according to the FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service, Delafield saw 5 inches. This, five days after temperatures in the 70s. "It’s too early," said Jim Stoffer. "I’m not ready for it,"...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.595M Spectacular Estate Exceeds Your Expectations with Gorgeous Architecture, Unparalleled Quality, and Finest Amenities in Brookfield, WI
The Estate in Brookfield is a luxurious home featuring elegant swimming pool, finely manicured landscaping and open entertainment areas now available for sale. This home located at 4410 Carlisle Ct, Brookfield, Wisconsin; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 13,056 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeanne Jaskolski (262-844-9912) – Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brookfield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oconomowoc junior on the hunt for the world's best coffee
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - This Oconomowoc junior is a team captain and an all-state player on the court. But a quirky obsession and musical talent are also why Anna Bjork is our FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "My first memory, my mom took me to one of the high school games,"...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Life in prison without extended supervision
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Judge Jennifer Dorow threw the book at Brooks Wednesday, Nov. 16, handing down the maximum sentence, drawing applause from the courtroom filled with victims and their families.
Comments / 3