Kenosha, WI

Rusty
2d ago

Kenosha was where I was born, Tenuta's was our go to for all great deli foods...I haven't the heart to come home, the fires and rioting have left too many scars for me.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tenuta's Deli in Kenosha is packed with everything

Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been around for more than 70 years and during that time they’ve made a lot of people very happy with their Italian food. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list

The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
MEQUON, WI
CBS 58

New look for Bay View's Outpost Natural Foods satisfies customers' hunger for a different kind of shopping experience

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Big changes have been completed inside and out for the Outpost Natural Food's Bay View location. The store just completed a $2.5 million renovation project, including a remodeled café and produce area. In addition, this particular location was one of three co-ops selected nationally for a large-scale outdoor mural.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial funding, less than 6% raised, January goal

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Organizers of two planned memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack revealed Monday night, Nov. 14 they have a long way to go. Only a fraction of the money needed has been raised. The city was hoping to have the majority of the funds...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Parks 2023 'invisible' annual stickers available Nov. 25

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that annual stickers will be invisible in 2023. The park system team is having some fun with the transition from windshield stickers to a license plate scanner that validates park and lake access annual memberships and daily permits. 2023 Annual Memberships will be available for purchase on Nov. 25.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend

Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delafield's 5 inches of snow 'a blessing and a curse'

DELAFIELD, Wis. - The first accumulating snowfall happened Tuesday, Nov. 15 in southeast Wisconsin, and according to the FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service, Delafield saw 5 inches. This, five days after temperatures in the 70s. "It’s too early," said Jim Stoffer. "I’m not ready for it,"...
DELAFIELD, WI
luxury-houses.net

This $4.595M Spectacular Estate Exceeds Your Expectations with Gorgeous Architecture, Unparalleled Quality, and Finest Amenities in Brookfield, WI

The Estate in Brookfield is a luxurious home featuring elegant swimming pool, finely manicured landscaping and open entertainment areas now available for sale. This home located at 4410 Carlisle Ct, Brookfield, Wisconsin; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 13,056 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeanne Jaskolski (262-844-9912) – Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brookfield.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oconomowoc junior on the hunt for the world's best coffee

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - This Oconomowoc junior is a team captain and an all-state player on the court. But a quirky obsession and musical talent are also why Anna Bjork is our FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "My first memory, my mom took me to one of the high school games,"...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks sentencing: Life in prison without extended supervision

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Judge Jennifer Dorow threw the book at Brooks Wednesday, Nov. 16, handing down the maximum sentence, drawing applause from the courtroom filled with victims and their families.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

