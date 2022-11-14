AFC Wimbledon without Qatar-bound Chris Gunter for Weymouth replay

AFC Wimbledon are without Wales international Chris Gunter as they host non-league Weymouth in their FA Cup first-round replay.

The veteran defender, who played 90 minutes against Salford on Saturday, has now linked up with his national side for the World Cup.

Forward David Fisher could get more minutes after continuing his return from a three-month lay-off with a 24-minute run-out at the weekend.

Lee Brown continues to be assessed as he pushes to return and Will Nightingale is still sidelined.

Midfielder Luke Nippard is back in contention for National League South side Weymouth after returning from a knock against Braintree at the weekend, leaving defender Teddy Howe as their only absentee.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox