ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFC Wimbledon without Qatar-bound Chris Gunter for Weymouth replay

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NKto_0jALngwC00

AFC Wimbledon are without Wales international Chris Gunter as they host non-league Weymouth in their FA Cup first-round replay.

The veteran defender, who played 90 minutes against Salford on Saturday, has now linked up with his national side for the World Cup.

Forward David Fisher could get more minutes after continuing his return from a three-month lay-off with a 24-minute run-out at the weekend.

Lee Brown continues to be assessed as he pushes to return and Will Nightingale is still sidelined.

Midfielder Luke Nippard is back in contention for National League South side Weymouth after returning from a knock against Braintree at the weekend, leaving defender Teddy Howe as their only absentee.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tyler Goodrham winner at Woking earns Oxford place in FA Cup second round

Tyler Goodrham’s goal sent Oxford into the second round of the FA Cup as they managed to avoid an upset against Woking with a 2-1 away victory. The U’s are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions but were pushed all the way by the National League high-flyers, who had won their previous four and came within inches of taking the first-round tie to a replay.
newschain

Youthful Derby ease into FA Cup second round after seeing off Torquay

A youthful Derby breezed into the FA Cup second round following a 5-0 replay victory over National League strugglers Torquay. Mark Ellis’ own goal, a William Osula effort – to add to the brace he bagged during initial contest in Devon – and Liam Thompson’s first-ever senior strike had the hosts firmly in the ascendancy at the break.
newschain

Ephron Mason-Clarke and Jack Marriott send Peterborough into next round

Jack Marriott’s late double helped Peterborough to a comfortable 3-0 FA Cup replay win at Salford. Grant McCann’s League One high-flyers proved too strong for the Ammies as they booked a second-round trip to Shrewsbury. Posh skipper Harrison Burrows curled a 25-yard strike just over the top early...
newschain

Grant McCann talks up Peterborough’s FA Cup display against Salford

Peterborough boss Grant McCann hailed an excellent performance from his team as they eased to a 3-0 FA Cup replay win at Salford. The League One high-flyers had too much for the Ammies and they can now look forward to a second-round trip to Shrewsbury. Ephron Mason-Clark opened the scoring...
newschain

Adam Lakeland proud of Curzon Ashton after FA Cup near miss

Curzon Ashton manager Adam Lakeland expressed his “overwhelming pride” in his players after they lost 4-2 on penalties in their FA Cup first round replay at League One Cambridge. The replay at the Abbey Stadium ended 0-0 after extra time, as had the original tie, but shoot-out misses...
newschain

Neil Harris urges Lewis Walker to take cup form into league games

Gillingham boss Neil Harris has called on match-winner Lewis Walker to take his cup form into their league campaign. Walker scored the winner for the Gills two minutes from half-time to earn a 1-0 win for his side against AFC Fylde in their FA Cup first-round replay. The 23-year-old has...
newschain

Keith Curle hails Ben Killip reaction after shoot-out win

Keith Curle was full of praise for goalkeeper Ben Killip after his Hartlepool side found a way through to the second round of the FA Cup. Pools were second best against National League Solihull Moors and needed an inspired show from their number one to keep them in contention. After...
newschain

Wayne Hennessey: I would have loved to see hero Neville Southall at World Cup

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey admits that he would love to have seen his “ultimate hero” Neville Southall play in a World Cup. Despite Southall’s sustained brilliance during a 92-cap international career that spanned 15 years, Wales did not make it to the global showcase, highlighted by agonising near-misses for the 1986 and 1994 tournaments.
The Independent

Harry Kane is still England’s most important player, says former boss Sven-Goran Eriksson

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson believes Harry Kane is still the key to their chances of World Cup 2022 success.Much is expected of Gareth Southgate’s young, dynamic attacking options such as Phil Foden, James Maddison, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish in Qatar.But Eriksson says skipper and Three Lions stalwart Kane is the one player England need to be on top of his game if they are to lift the trophy next month.“It’s Harry Kane, for sure,” Eriksson told the PA news agency. “He is the one who will score the goals and if he is in good shape England can...
newschain

No Haaland for Norway as Kenny looks for results – Republic talking points

Stephen Kenny and his Republic of Ireland players head into Thursday night’s friendly against Norway looking to give themselves a platform for their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. They do so having ended a disappointing Nations League campaign by beating Armenia in September to avoid relegation from League B. Here,...
newschain

Football rumours: Magpies hope Hazard will end ‘nightmare spell’ at Real Madrid

The Daily Express speculates Newcastle are hopeful of signing Eden Hazard after he admitted he could be leaving Real Madrid in the summer. The paper says the 31-year-old winger’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2024, but he could cut his “nightmare spell” in Spain short and return to the Premier League.
newschain

Steve Clarke left with mixed feelings after Scotland lose friendly to Turkey

Steve Clarke admits it was a mixed night for his Scotland side who lost 2-1 to Turkey in their friendly in Diyarbikar. Defender Ozan Kabak took advantage of slack marking in the visitors’ penalty area to head in the opener five minutes from half-time after earlier hitting the bar and then attacker Cengiz Under added a second with a fine finish four minutes after the break.
newschain

Johnny Sexton says fine form is being fuelled by British and Irish Lions snub

Johnny Sexton says the enduring pain of being snubbed by the British and Irish Lions is fuelling his fine form as he contemplates prolonging his career beyond next year’s World Cup. Veteran Ireland captain Sexton was devastated to be overlooked by Lions boss Warren Gatland for the 2021 tour...
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy