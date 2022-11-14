Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The winning numbers for the Nov. 12 drawing were: 16-20-44-57-58 with the Powerball of 6.

The ticket holder should keep the winning entry safe and consider meeting with a financial advisor before contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim the prize.

Powerball will hold another drawing tonight (Monday, Nov. 14) with an estimated jackpot of $59 million.

Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39 and had the very first Powerball winner in 1992, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.