Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
bbbtv12.com
Ms. Shirley “Ann” Williams Guinn, Oak Ridge
Ms. Shirley “Ann” Williams Guinn, age 67, of Oak Ridge, Tn, entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2022, at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. Born April 9, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tn. She was the daughter of the late Annabel and Eugene Williams (Negro League Legend). Shirley graduated from Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1973. Shirley worked at K-25 and Y-12 plant for 25 years as an Administrative Admin. She enjoyed babysitting, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
bbbtv12.com
Donald Lee Sliger, Oak Ridge
Donald Lee Sliger, 76, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice in Knoxville. He was born November 6, 1946, in Cookeville, TN, the son of Richard Lee Sliger and Martha Earlene Neal. Mr. Sliger served with the USAF from March 2, 1966 – November 1, 1969. He retired from Pathway Bellows and later worked for M & W Drilling in Knoxville where he was a welder. Mr. Sliger was a member of the Elks Lodge #1684. He loved to sit in his yard to watch and listen to the birds at their feeders and the frogs in his pond.
bbbtv12.com
Ellen Elizabeth Plank, 92, Rockwood
Mrs. Ellen Elizabeth Plank, age 92 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Waters of Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born on December 25, 1929, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents: General and Lillie May Gibson; husband: Gerald Plank; one grandson: Kevin Christopher Neal; sisters: Wilma Howard, Alice Hunt; brother: George Gibson; the father of her children: William (Bill) Sherman Long Sr.
bbbtv12.com
Mary Ruth Goodman, Rocky Top
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947, in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican cornbread, loved reading Stephen King novels, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.
bbbtv12.com
Helen Roberta “Sister” Cagle, Rockwood
Mrs. Helen Roberta “Sister” Cagle, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1947, in Birmingham, Alabama. She enjoyed crafting and used her skills volunteering at Victorian Square Assisted Living, helping with the senior activities. She along with her husband were also newspaper carriers for the Knoxville News Sentinel for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Howard Long, Sr., and Helen Roberta Stewart Long; husband, Raymond Max Cagle, Sr.; son, Raymond Max “Buddy” Cagle, Jr.; and brother, Randy Long.
bbbtv12.com
David Eugene Bell, Harriman
David Eugene Bell, age 76 of Harriman, Tennessee, was called home on November 13, 2022. David was born on June 06, 1946, to Gene and Pearl Bell in Harriman, Tennessee. He graduated from Harriman High School and shortly after married his sweetheart, Brenda. Always a hard worker, David enjoyed a long career as a machinist at Kimble-Chase, where he retired in 2016. However, the work that he enjoyed most of all was on his farm. He had a green thumb and could make anything grow, raised cattle from the time he was a little boy, and could turn a piece of wood into anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed sharing these gifts with his family and friends, whom he loved fiercely and who will miss him dearly.
bbbtv12.com
Alicia Marie Underwood Pruitt, Knoxville
Alicia Marie Underwood Pruitt, age 45 passed away Sunday, November 13 after battling a lifelong chronic illness. Alicia could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She was a strong woman and loving mother to her one and only child, Alex (Slick). She enjoyed forensic science and watching the television show Bones. What Alicia enjoyed most was spending time with her son Alex and her boyfriend and best friend Clint and being a grandma to her sweet little Rosie.
bbbtv12.com
Belinda Michaela Ethridge Wells, Oak Ridge
Belinda Michaela Ethridge Wells, 54, of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly on November 8, 2022, surrounded by family at Parkwest Medical Center. She is survived by sons, Jordan Ethridge and Jacob Wells; grandchildren, Bentley Ethridge, Keely Ethridge, Lillian Ethridge; mother, Janie Harman; stepfather and close friend, Bill Harman; father Richard Ethridge; sisters, Tonya Warwick and Shana Cable; brother in law, Tim Warwick and many other loving family and friends.
bbbtv12.com
Ret. Sgt. Stanford H. Cagley, 67
Ret. Sgt. Stanford H. Cagley, passed away on November 11, 2022, at home from natural causes. He was born on November 27, 1954, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Stanford (Goatman) considered most people a friend. He loved to always tell jokes, and most of them were corny; but he would bring laughter. He was a prankster also. He loved to hunt, fish, and do wood carving and painting. Until his health got bad, he was always outside doing something. He retired from the Tennessee National Guard in 1998, after serving 22 years, and 8 months. He loved his time in the guards, and we will leave it at that.
bbbtv12.com
Ted Bair, Kingston
Mr. Ted Bair, 72, of Kingston passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home. He was a member of the Christian Church ASTORIA. He worked and retired from Caterpillar after 47 years. He liked fishing, cars, and UT football. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is...
bbbtv12.com
Ronald E. Nelson, Harriman
Ronald E. Nelson age 68 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Ronald was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church and served in the United States Navy. He was a Navy Seabee stationed in Mississippi, Cuba, and Spain. He met his wife Joyce in 1974 after graduating from Oliver Springs High School in 1973. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, ATV’s and scuba diving. He loved to travel. Ronald was a wonderful, loving husband and father. Worked 22 years at Boeing and retired from Y-12.
bbbtv12.com
Mr. Claude Herman Jones, Wartburg
Mr. Claude Herman Jones, age 79 of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Life Care Center of Morgan County. He was born October 26, 1943, in Lancing, Tennessee. Claude proudly served two years in the United States Army. He worked for the Royal Oak Tribune and the Detroit Free Press and has belonged to the Fourth Reich Motorcycle Club of Detroit for many years.
bbbtv12.com
Marty Reed Armes, Wartburg
Marty Reed Armes, age 63, born April 27, 1959, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Marty is preceded in death by his parents Roosevelt & Ruby Armes; 2 infant brothers and nephew Jeremy Beard. He is survived by his children Stephanie and Scotty; sisters Chris (Bill) Brackett, Ella (Jeff) Beard;...
bbbtv12.com
James “Ed” Lively, Oliver Springs
James “Ed” Lively, age 60, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home in Oliver Springs. He lived his whole life in this area and was a Machine Operator at Kimberly-Clark in Loudon. James enjoyed riding on the mountains, work, and building cars. He is preceded...
bbbtv12.com
Marjorie Watson Tedder, 96, Kingston
Marjorie Watson Tedder, 96 of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Sacred Ground hospice facility. She was born in Rockwood to the late Henry T. Waston and Ollie Verble Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Tedder; brother, Henry T. Watson, Jr....
bbbtv12.com
Mary S. Perry, Kingston
Mary S. Perry age 84 of Kingston, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Roane Medical Center after a long battle with failing health. Mary was born in Franklin, West Virginia on the 27th of March 1938 to Robert and Wilma Schrock with a brother Scott soon to follow. The family moved to Kingston in the 40’s to take over Wilma’s parents’ restaurant and rental cabin business- The Roadside Café. Mary would meet her husband Robert (Bob) Perry when he rented a cabin from the family while he was helping build the Kingston Steam Plant. Mary was a mother of two and as the children got older, she went back to school to become a nurse. She worked many years for Family Medicine in Kingston. Mary was a member of Redeemer Lutheran church for over 70 years and always had a strong faith in the Lord. Mary always had a love for coffee and little black dogs of which she had many over the years. Mary’s children will always remember their mother every time they see a ceramic Christmas tree, Tupperware tumblers, a screened-in porch, or a station wagon. Mary was loved and will be greatly missed.
bbbtv12.com
Oak Ridge Community Band Christmas Concert
3:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. Featuring special Christmas music and giving the audience the opportunity to sing familiar Christmas carols accompanied by the band. Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since...
Comments / 0