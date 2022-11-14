Mary S. Perry age 84 of Kingston, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Roane Medical Center after a long battle with failing health. Mary was born in Franklin, West Virginia on the 27th of March 1938 to Robert and Wilma Schrock with a brother Scott soon to follow. The family moved to Kingston in the 40’s to take over Wilma’s parents’ restaurant and rental cabin business- The Roadside Café. Mary would meet her husband Robert (Bob) Perry when he rented a cabin from the family while he was helping build the Kingston Steam Plant. Mary was a mother of two and as the children got older, she went back to school to become a nurse. She worked many years for Family Medicine in Kingston. Mary was a member of Redeemer Lutheran church for over 70 years and always had a strong faith in the Lord. Mary always had a love for coffee and little black dogs of which she had many over the years. Mary’s children will always remember their mother every time they see a ceramic Christmas tree, Tupperware tumblers, a screened-in porch, or a station wagon. Mary was loved and will be greatly missed.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO