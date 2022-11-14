ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
tatler.com

Prince William makes surprise appearance to wish England footballers good luck ahead of the World Cup 2022

The Prince of Wales yesterday met with England’s football stars in a surprise visit to their training base, St George’s Park, to give them a special send off hours before they jetted off to the tournament in Doha, Qatar. Prince William, who is a keen Aston Villa supporter and president of the FA, revealed each footballer’s official jersey numbers. Dressed in a relaxed blue tweed suit and matching blue jumper, the Prince chatted to sporting stars including Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, and Marcus Rashford, who all appear on Tatler's list of the hottest England footballers.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad

World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
BBC

England v Norway - build-up to Lionesses' final match of year

Sarina Wiegman is expecting to face a "very different" Norway team to the one they demolished 8-0 four months ago at Euro 2022. Since failing to get out of the group stage at the Euros, Norway have replaced head coach Martin Sjogren with former England interim boss Hege Riise. "We...
The Independent

Premier League to provide one in six players at the World Cup

The Premier League will provide more World Cup players than any other division, with 135 of the 831 players (16 per cent) at the tournament plying their trade in the English top flight.Spain’s LaLiga is contributing 83 players, ahead of Germany’s Bundesliga on 78 and Italy’s Serie A on 67.All but one of Gareth Southgate’s squad are based in England, with Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund the only exception.Brazil and Portugal are also in double figures for Premier League representation (12 and 10 players respectively), while Australia, Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia are the only nations without a...
BBC

Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header

Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
NBC Sports

England squad for 2022 World Cup

The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
SkySports

Sporting Lisbon chief denies club have ever considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied his club ever considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester City are reportedly looking to negotiate with Toni Kroos over a January transfer. Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard has revealed he is "considering new projects".
worldboxingnews.net

Ionut Baluta fires warning to Liam Davies

Ionut Baluta has issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman wishes England’s men well ahead of World Cup

Sarina Wiegman wished the England men’s team all the best as they prepare to head to Qatar for the World Cup.Gareth Southgate’s side play their first match on November 21 against Iran, before further group games against the United States and Wales as they look to build on a memorable showing from four years ago when they reached the semi-finals.The Three Lions also reached the final of Euro 2020 last year, losing on penalties to Italy, and despite a poor run of results heading into this winter’s World Cup they are still among the tournament favourites.Wiegman knows what it takes...

