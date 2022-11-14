Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Rod Stewart Says He Rejected $1 Million To Perform At Qatar World Cup
"It’s not right to go," the "Maggie May" singer said of the Qatar-hosted event.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
SkySports
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd with Kylian Mbappe lined up as his replacement - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United again with club chiefs agreeing that the team are better without him. Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at January's Australian Open after his three-year visa...
tatler.com
Prince William makes surprise appearance to wish England footballers good luck ahead of the World Cup 2022
The Prince of Wales yesterday met with England’s football stars in a surprise visit to their training base, St George’s Park, to give them a special send off hours before they jetted off to the tournament in Doha, Qatar. Prince William, who is a keen Aston Villa supporter and president of the FA, revealed each footballer’s official jersey numbers. Dressed in a relaxed blue tweed suit and matching blue jumper, the Prince chatted to sporting stars including Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, and Marcus Rashford, who all appear on Tatler's list of the hottest England footballers.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad
World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Bayern Munich last week - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with Bayern Munich as he plots an escape from Manchester United in the January transfer window. Manchester United are exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. Transfer Centre LIVE!
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe gushes at intimate vacation video made by girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - "Only gets better every time I watch it"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe enjoyed some private time with his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after a positive season on the court that concluded with a quarterfinal showing at the Paris Masters. The pair spent their time relaxing and unwinding during their beach retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands....
England 1-1 Norway: international women’s football friendly – as it happened
Rachel Daly’s header put England in front but Frida Maanum pounced on an Ellie Roebuck error to earn 10-woman Norway a draw
BBC
England v Norway - build-up to Lionesses' final match of year
Sarina Wiegman is expecting to face a "very different" Norway team to the one they demolished 8-0 four months ago at Euro 2022. Since failing to get out of the group stage at the Euros, Norway have replaced head coach Martin Sjogren with former England interim boss Hege Riise. "We...
Premier League to provide one in six players at the World Cup
The Premier League will provide more World Cup players than any other division, with 135 of the 831 players (16 per cent) at the tournament plying their trade in the English top flight.Spain’s LaLiga is contributing 83 players, ahead of Germany’s Bundesliga on 78 and Italy’s Serie A on 67.All but one of Gareth Southgate’s squad are based in England, with Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund the only exception.Brazil and Portugal are also in double figures for Premier League representation (12 and 10 players respectively), while Australia, Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia are the only nations without a...
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
NBC Sports
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
England World Cup squad numbers revealed with James Maddison on list
England have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup in Qatar, with James Maddison to wear No 25. The Leicester playmaker’s inclusion on the list, and in official squad photos, suggests he will be fit to travel to Qatar. Quick Guide. England World Cup squad numbers. Show. Maddison...
SkySports
Sporting Lisbon chief denies club have ever considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied his club ever considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester City are reportedly looking to negotiate with Toni Kroos over a January transfer. Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard has revealed he is "considering new projects".
worldboxingnews.net
Ionut Baluta fires warning to Liam Davies
Ionut Baluta has issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
Sarina Wiegman wishes England’s men well ahead of World Cup
Sarina Wiegman wished the England men’s team all the best as they prepare to head to Qatar for the World Cup.Gareth Southgate’s side play their first match on November 21 against Iran, before further group games against the United States and Wales as they look to build on a memorable showing from four years ago when they reached the semi-finals.The Three Lions also reached the final of Euro 2020 last year, losing on penalties to Italy, and despite a poor run of results heading into this winter’s World Cup they are still among the tournament favourites.Wiegman knows what it takes...
