Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Eugene Water and Electric Board building earthquake-resistant water storage tanks
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board is building two enormous concrete barrels to store water for the city of Eugene, and both containers are built to withstand an earthquake. The concrete water containers are in the South Hills of Eugene on east 40th Street. These two containers...
kezi.com
Safety work to be done on busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The intersection of Gateway Street and Kruse Way will soon see some changes, as safety installations and traffic modifications are set to be installed starting on November 20. Springfield officials say work will begin on Sunday, November 20 and go through Thursday, November 24 between 7 p.m....
kezi.com
Roseburg encourages flood insurance ahead of cold, wet winter
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The city of Roseburg is encouraging homeowners to invest in flood insurance to protect their homes ahead of a winter that is predicted to be colder and wetter than usual. The city of Roseburg says flooding can happen anywhere rain or snow falls, not just in floodplains...
kezi.com
Lane County Waste Management trying to cut down on waste over the holidays
EUGENE, Ore. -- As the holidays arrive, the Lane County Waste Management Division is kicking off a six-week campaign to help cut down on waste. The idea behind the Simplify the Holidays campaign is to encourage residents and businesses to reimagine how they view the holiday season, and inspire joy while curbing waste.
klcc.org
LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter
People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”
kezi.com
Eugene city leaders host meeting for suggestions to improve downtown
EUGENE, Ore. -- City leaders hosted a meeting in Downtown Eugene with the public to see what types of things they’d like to see in the area, with an emphasis on public safety. Amanda D’Souza, the city’s Development Program Coordinator, says they’ve recently heard a lot of concerns from...
kqennewsradio.com
FIVE INJURED, VEHICLE INTO BUILDING TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Five people were injured with three taken to the hospital, after a vehicle drove into Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Tyler Christopherson of the Roseburg Fire Department said a minivan driven by a 94-year old...
kezi.com
Local church takes part in operation to donate supplies for winter nights
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County is partnering with CAHOOTS and a local church to try and keep unsheltered people warm this winter. The First Christian Church in Eugene is partnering with Lane County Health and Human Services to help with the newly-announced Operation Winter Stockpile, an effort to have plenty of warm winter clothing and supplies through donations that will help people experiencing homelessness. To help kick off the effort, CAHOOTS and the First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. will host a one-day donation drive where community members can drop off donations on Friday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After the drive, community members will be able to drop off items at the church between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
kezi.com
Springfield city officials in talks to renovate downtown building, construct new housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Economic Development Agency Board is in talks with an apartment company to support a construction development in downtown Springfield that would include new housing. According to an agenda for a meeting held at about 7:35 p.m. on November 14, in May 2021 SEDA loaned $2...
kezi.com
Five injured including two seriously hurt after car drives into Roseburg restaurant
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people were sent to the hospital, two with severe injuries, after a 94-year-old person drove through the front of a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Roseburg Fire Department. RFD said that at 3:30 p.m. on November 15, the fire department, Roseburg Police Department, and...
kezi.com
Benton County puts homelessness center on May ballot
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County voters will see a bond measure to include funding for a homelessness services facility to be included in the county’s ongoing Justice System Improvement Program. Benton County officials say that after surveying the community for interest in helping provide homelessness services, the Board of...
kezi.com
One person dead, one injured after crash involving fire truck east of Lebanon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. -- Officials are investigating after one person died and others were injured in a crash that involved a fire truck. This happened two miles west of Sodaville-Waterloo Drive, at milepost 17, east of Lebanon. Officials with Oregon State Police said one person died, and several others were...
kezi.com
Eugene Mission preparing to help those in need during holidays, cold weather
EUGENE, Ore. -- Local organizations are doing what they can to prepare for the holidays and colder weather to make sure the people most in need are taken care of. The Eugene Mission says they’ll be providing meals for a number of their community partners to send out to people to enjoy. They have plenty of turkey that’s being packed up right now, and they say they’ll be serving more meals for Thanksgiving than ever before. Executive Director Sheryl Balthrop says now is an important time to show care to those in need.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: One person airlifted, the other hospitalized, after fight on 16th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE:. On November 14, at 3:33 p.m., Eugene Police say that a man and his girlfriend were walking on 16th Avenue in Eugene, near Mill and High Street, when two men began to follow them. Police say that parties were known to each other. According to...
wholecommunity.news
Two arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
Eugene Police responded Nov. 13 at 6:25 a.m. to reports of two vehicles driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. Eugene Police responded Nov. 13 at 6:25 a.m. to reports of two vehicles driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway.
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
kezi.com
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
Comments / 1