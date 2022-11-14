Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total

The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Saints are a 3-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Saints are -150 on the moneyline in the game.

The Rams are +130.

The over/under for the game is set at 39 points.

NFL Week 11 odds :

The Rams are coming off a 27-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Saints lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10.

NFL Week 11 picks, predictions :

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 11 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 11 schedule, television information

