ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello

Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
NBC Sports

Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady

Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians on Buccaneers’ three-game skid: Tom Brady “was playing bad”

Former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has largely disappeared since partially instigating a Week Two fracas between receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Arians, officially the senior adviser to G.M. Jason Licht, is back. Arians spoke to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. Among other things, Arians gave credit to coach...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Making NFL Overseas History

Tom Brady continued to win football games across the globe when leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich. After triumphing in the NFL's inaugural Germany matchup, Brady became the first player to win in four different countries. He's also notched victories in England, Mexico, and, of course, the United States.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation

It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers put in waiver claim for DT Tillery

The 49ers almost had a boost to their banged-up defense. Almost. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers put in waiver claim on defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 first-round draft pick. Tillery ultimately was awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News 8 WROC

Bills reflect on 2017 blizzard game against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Everyone at One Bills Drive is well aware of the weather forecast for this weekend’s home game against the Browns. Over two feet of snow could potentially fall in Western New York between Thursday and Sunday, including some possibly during the game. It evoked many memories of that crazy snow game […]
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’

Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR

Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
DALLAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy