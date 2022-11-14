ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Swartz named New CCC Cross Country Coach

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s a new leader of Corning Community College Cross Country.

Horseheads graduate Casey Swartz has been named the new head coach for both Corning Community College men’s and women’s cross country programs. The school officially announced the coaching news Monday.

Swartz takes over the SUNY CCC Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country programs after Dr. Matt Skerritt stepped down after the 2022 season. CCC brought back the program after five-year hiatus.

Swartz, a standout at Horseheads High School, went on to excel at SUNY Fredonia and competed in the Boston Marathon in 2019. Casey currently works at Elite Therapy in Horseheads as a physical therapy assistant.

Swartz will bring plenty of success and experience to the new position at CCC.

WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

