ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Texas neighborhoods have the fastest-growing home prices

By Stacker via Nexstar Media Wire
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RmSU_0jALmakT00

(Stacker) – If it feels like Texas real estate has been getting less and less affordable, it’s not in your head. Home values in one Texas town grew by $388,174 over the last year – and many other neighborhoods are also seeing astronomical increases.

Realtors say East Texas sellers are having to cut prices to entice buyers

Stacker compiled a list of cities and neighborhoods with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending September 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 1,323 cities and towns in Texas.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50
#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 20
#2. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 12
#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX: 10
#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 2
#5. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: 1
#5. Corpus Christi, TX: 1
#5. Fredericksburg, TX: 1
#5. Sherman-Denison, TX: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Best counties to live in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjJQj_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#20. Bear Creek

– Typical home value: $939,896
– 1-year price change: +$162,116 (+20.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$580,949 (+161.8%)
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

These cities have seen the biggest home price drop since June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZJtF_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#19. Gunter

– Typical home value: $650,078
– 1-year price change: +$165,012 (+34.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$311,724 (+92.1%)
– Metro area: Sherman-Denison, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQRBX_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#18. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $1,093,225
– 1-year price change: +$172,824 (+18.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$566,186 (+107.4%)
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M38vY_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#17. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $1,341,919
– 1-year price change: +$174,553 (+15.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$427,291 (+46.7%)
– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMx4X_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#16. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $1,527,621
– 1-year price change: +$176,317 (+13.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$769,161 (+101.4%)
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3oQT_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#15. Coupland

– Typical home value: $717,796
– 1-year price change: +$178,836 (+33.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$414,081 (+136.3%)
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvoBo_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#14. Prosper

– Typical home value: $824,819
– 1-year price change: +$180,627 (+28.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$358,379 (+76.8%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnUln_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#13. Parker

– Typical home value: $1,045,394
– 1-year price change: +$189,987 (+22.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$416,911 (+66.3%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Home prices might drop but won’t crash: What buyers should know
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkMXA_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#12. Round Top

– Typical home value: $996,163
– 1-year price change: +$190,512 (+23.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$458,421 (+85.2%)
– Metro area: not in a metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbQRk_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#11. Southlake

– Typical home value: $1,175,139
– 1-year price change: +$193,026 (+19.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$444,591 (+60.9%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdIos_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#10. Kendalia

– Typical home value: $814,023
– 1-year price change: +$197,701 (+32.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$324,399 (+66.3%)
– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfeJ4_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#9. Stonewall

– Typical home value: $618,640
– 1-year price change: +$201,935 (+48.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$281,871 (+83.7%)
– Metro area: Fredericksburg, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOhTH_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#8. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,536,509
– 1-year price change: +$204,927 (+8.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$1,191,477 (+88.6%)
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

East Texans turn to manufactured homes as housing prices soar
Stacker

#7. Lucas

– Typical home value: $1,067,759
– 1-year price change: +$208,243 (+24.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$441,963 (+70.6%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Rk86_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#6. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,419,722
– 1-year price change: +$218,199 (+9.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$1,176,391 (+94.6%)
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Texas

Stacker

#5. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $1,205,204
– 1-year price change: +$220,628 (+22.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$493,972 (+69.5%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvrxY_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#4. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $2,341,861
– 1-year price change: +$292,956 (+14.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$715,292 (+44.0%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFO7c_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#3. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1,788,937
– 1-year price change: +$313,926 (+21.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$705,935 (+65.2%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

See how Texas’ big cities rank when it comes to finding an affordable starter home
Stacker

#2. University Park

– Typical home value: $2,029,573
– 1-year price change: +$328,462 (+19.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$625,887 (+44.6%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdSe1_0jALmakT00
Stacker

#1. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $2,400,649
– 1-year price change: +$388,174 (+19.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$717,579 (+42.6%)
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
mySanAntonio.com

Buc-ee's weirdest, most unique locations across Texas

Editor's note: We're embarking on the Great Texas Buc-ee's Road Trip (#BuceesRoadTrip). Follow along as we discover why the beloved beaver has taken Texas and the South by storm.    When you visit 33 Buc-ee’s stores in four days, a lot of them start to look the same. The teensy ones on the Gulf Coast could all (mostly) double for each other. The six big boys in the DFW area could all pass as siblings. That's why for some folks, if you've seen one Buc-ee's, you've seen ’em all. That's where I come in. While yes, you can get Beaver...
TEXAS STATE
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

North Texas housing prices begin to level out amidst a national correction

November 2022— As housing prices begin to stabilize across the country, the North Texas housing market has also shown signs of slowing down – but not by much. While housing prices in other parts of the country have begun their long descent back to Earth after stratospheric double digit increases fuelled by low interest rates and the buying spree prompted by relocating professionals and the Millennial demographic entering into the market in force, Dallas home prices remain robust, having risen 18.2% since October of last year according to Zillow’s market data.
DALLAS, TX
Q92

Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas

Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing

Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes

Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy