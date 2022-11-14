ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Petoskey American Legion celebrates Veterans Day with local students

By Tess Ware, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieRJY_0jALkjTk00

PETOSKEY — The Carl O. Weaver Post 194, Petoskey’s American Legion post, held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday where legion members walked in a parade with local students from Central Elementary School to the gazebo in Pennsylvania Park.

The parade left the school at 11 a.m., the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, and walked to the gazebo where they helped students fold the flags they carried. After folding the flags, Post Commander Steve Sutton spoke about not just honoring veterans on one day, but everyday by ensuring their needs like medical treatment, housing and mental health care are met.

The crowd was then asked to join the students in singing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” The ceremony ended with select students reading stories and poems about what veterans mean to them.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Artemis 1 Parts Built by Harbor Springs Company

Artemis 1 finally took off for the moon on Wednesday, but the big launch wouldn’t be possible without a company in Northern Michigan. “This is a historic moment for mankind, you know, we’re going back to the moon.”. The unmanned mission is set for the moon, with the...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
9&10 News

Firefighter Injured in Downtown Petoskey House Fire

UPDATE 11/15/22 11:00 a.m. A firefighter was reportedly injured while working to put out the flames. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. We’re learning about an early morning house fire in downtown Petoskey. A neighbor who lives three doors down from where the fire happened says it started...
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Brothers Show their Invention on Shark Tank

It’s a big week for two Traverse City brothers. Dakota and Garret Porter will be on the Nov. 18 “Shark Tank” episode to pitch their business, Action-Glow. It’s a patented LED lighting system for sporting equipment like snowboards, skis, bikes, paddleboards and more. This attempt will...
9&10 News

New Airline Comes to Cherry Capital Airport

More options are coming for those who those fly in and out of Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. TVC announced on Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport starting next summer. This will be a seasonal service, with flights from June through September on Mondays and Fridays.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Sun Country Airlines Coming To TVC, New Nonstop Flights To Twin Cities

Cherry Capital Airport will welcome a new airline - Sun Country Airlines - to the airport in June. The low-cost air carrier will fly a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 186 passenger seats on direct flights between Traverse City and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Sun Country Airlines will be the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy