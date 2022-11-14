Petoskey American Legion celebrates Veterans Day with local students

PETOSKEY — The Carl O. Weaver Post 194, Petoskey’s American Legion post, held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday where legion members walked in a parade with local students from Central Elementary School to the gazebo in Pennsylvania Park.

The parade left the school at 11 a.m., the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, and walked to the gazebo where they helped students fold the flags they carried. After folding the flags, Post Commander Steve Sutton spoke about not just honoring veterans on one day, but everyday by ensuring their needs like medical treatment, housing and mental health care are met.

The crowd was then asked to join the students in singing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” The ceremony ended with select students reading stories and poems about what veterans mean to them.