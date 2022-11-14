ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nas’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized

By paige.boyd
K97.5
K97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFGpf_0jALjDOP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fg3BD_0jALjDOP00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As rap legend Nas celebrates the release of his latest project, he, unfortunately, also has to deal with a recent break-in.

TMZ reports that the MC’s home in Calabasas was burglarized at around 8:30 pm local time. Two men apparently broke a rear door to get in. Law enforcement says that Nas’ team was made aware of the break-in by a Ring camera notification. The crew saw the two men on tape as they were leaving and called the cops. Unfortunately, by the time cops arrived, the two men were long gone, taking two bags worth of stuff with them, at the least.

The good news is that no one was home at the time of the robbery. Nas was in NYC for an album release party for his latest project, King’s Disease III . The rapper will soon return to the home to take proper inventory of what was taken. TMZ reports that the two men trashed the place, so it’s difficult to see what was stolen right away. No arrests have been made and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

RELATED POSTS

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Lizzo is Ready to Be Loved in LA

Lizzo is Ready to Be Loved in LA: Singer and rapper (and flutist) Lizzo released her fourth album Special this year, and it’s a record that has only seen her star continue to rise. This continues to be a golden period for female hip-hop artists, and Lizzo is a leading light.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nas' L.A. Home Burglarized While He Was Celebrating 'King's Disease 3' In NY

Nas’s home in Los Angeles was burglarized while he was celebrating the release of King’s Disease III in New York. TMZ reported that two men broke into the Queens legend’s Calabasas property on Saturday (November 12) evening around 8:30 PM PT. The assailants smashed through a rear door to gain access to the home when Nas’s team discovered them on a Ring camera. Members of Nas’s crew called the cops when they saw the robbers leaving the residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood announces headliners

Headliners for Rolling Loud, the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” have been announced for the much-anticipated 2023 festival in Inglewood this spring.  The three-day event will be taking over Hollywood Park on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5 in 2023. Headliners announced for the fest include Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti with […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect

LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car wanted in Livermore sideshow tracked down in Los Angeles

LIVERMORE -- A car ticketed for impoundment following a Livermore sideshow in October was seized over the weekend by LAPD officers.Livermore police said officers broke up a major sideshow at First and L Streets 0n Saturday, Oct. 1 around 10 p.m.  Two vehicles were participating to the cheers of a large crowd.  A Livermore police  lieutenant witnessed a Black Lexus spinning donuts with a large crowd gathered around the car.  The lieutenant wrote a court order for the car to be impounded for 30 days for reckless driving if the car was stopped by law enforcement.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction Friday night. The registered owner of the car now faces thousands of dollars in tow and storage fees."Sideshows are illegal and will not be tolerated in Livermore," police officials said in a Facebook post. "Anyone engaging in sideshows could be cited, arrested and their vehicles impounded."
LIVERMORE, CA
KTLA

Man shot to death in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood

Police asked the public for help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning. Witnessess reported hearing approximately five gunshots just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in downtown LA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Monday in the Koreatown area, and an investigation was underway. The man died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 a.m. near Normandie Avenue and Eighth Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Information on his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy