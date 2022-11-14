Read full article on original website
BBC
UK Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan dismisses Shaun Murphy's criticism of his attitude
Ronnie O'Sullivan has dismissed Shaun Murphy's criticism of his attitude towards snooker as "water off my back". Murphy, 40, spoke out after the reigning world champion said snooker was "insignificant" to him. The 2005 world champion said it was "frustrating" to hear O'Sullivan and other players talk about "how little...
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
BBC
UK Snooker Championship 2022: Four-time world champion Mark Selby beaten by Hossein Vafaei
Four-time world champion Mark Selby was knocked out of the UK Championship after a surprise 6-4 defeat by Iran's Hossein Vafaei. Selby recovered from 5-3 down and looked poised to force a decider as he led a nervy 10th frame, but a loose red allowed Vafaei in to take the victory.
BBC
UK Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan & Mark Allen into quarter-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Ronnie O'Sullivan swept into the last eight of the UK Championship with an emphatic 6-0 victory over China's Zhou Yuelong. Zhou only reached double figures in...
SkySports
Euro 2028: UK and Ireland submit joint bid for European Championships and reveal 14 shortlisted host stadiums
The UK & Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 has been submitted with the 14 shortlisted host stadiums revealed. Matches would potentially take place in England at Wembley, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, in Dublin at the Aviva Arena and Croke Park, in Belfast at the Casement Park Stadium, in Glasgow at Hampden Park and Cardiff's Principality Stadium. A final list of 10 stadiums will be submitted to UEFA in April 2023.
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
SkySports
Northern Ireland Women 1-0 Italy Women: Sarah McFaddden nets winner as Kenny Shiels' side end 2022 with victory
Sarah McFadden scored a 63rd-minute winner as Northern Ireland rounded off a memorable 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win over Italy in Belfast. The Durham striker fired the rebound past Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani after she had saved an initial effort from Emily Wilson just after the hour mark. It...
BBC
Pakistan v Ireland: Hosts win by six wickets to level three-match T20 series at 1-1
Ireland 118-7 (17 overs): Hunter 36, Prendergast 20; Dar 2-19, Sandhu 2-21 Pakistan 121-4 (16 overs): Javeria 35, Dar 28, Naseem 25. Pakistan beat Ireland by six wickets in a rain-hit low-scoring T20 match between the sides in Lahore to level the three-match series at 1-1. The match was reduced...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's semis disappointment
England's George Williams has written a weekly column for BBC Sport during the Rugby League World Cup. Here he signs off for the campaign with the disappointment of a golden point semi-final defeat by Samoa that ended their hopes of glory. Losing to Samoa was heartbreaking, but it was more...
SkySports
Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going
Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC
Wales defender Neco Williams says World Cup 2022 spot is 'surreal feeling'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Playing at a World Cup finals with Wales will exceed...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: Wales coach eyes 'maximum points' against U.S. in opener
As the United States men’s team prepares for its first World Cup in eight years, reality dictates that American soccer now generates more respect from around the world than ever before. Even that, however, didn’t prevent Gregg Berhalter’s squad from receiving a little shade — from opening-game opponent Wales.
BBC
Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
Turkey v Scotland: 'Important test' as Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay is lined up to debut for Steve Clarke's side
Venue: Diyarbakir Stadyumu, Diyarbakir Date: Wednesday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW, Extra & Digital, live text on BBC Sport online. Scotland take on Turkey on Wednesday in the hope that a friendly examination in a testing environment will stand them in good...
Eilish McColgan named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year after Commonwealth Games glory
Eilish McColgan was named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year on Wednesday, capping off a hugely successful year for the Scottish runner. McColgan claimed gold in the 10,000 metres at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, putting in a Commonwealth record time of 30:48:60. In doing so, the 31-year-old not only won her first major title but also broke her mother’s record, which was set in 1991, just months after Eilish’s birth.The Scot also won Commonwealth silver in the 5,000m, before claiming silver and bronze at the European Championships in Munich.BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year award...
