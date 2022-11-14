ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Bluff, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment, and Other Charges After Reports of a Man Wielding a knife

Louisiana Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment, and Other Charges After Reports of a Man Wielding a knife. Jennings, Louisiana, The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 14, 2022, that on Friday, November 11, deputies responded to a disturbance complaint in the 3000 Block of Cleopha Road in Jennings, Louisiana.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 15, 2022. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Stephen Lee Mingo, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; must signal while turning. Drake Ryan Kilgore,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Harold Campbell sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who shot his wife seven times, killing her, has learned his fate. Harold Campbell was sentenced to life in connection with the 2019 murder. KPLC broadcast some never-before-televised police video that helped get the conviction. The defense had argued it was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Law enforcement reports incidents involving toy guns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local law enforcement are reporting incidents involving toy guns. What might seem innocent, can actually be dangerous. “We get there, and sure enough there is a gun, they are not going to sit there and ask if it’s a toy or not,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

One injured in Moss Bluff shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Memorial assessing information after recent cyber attack

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is assessing information after a recent cyber attack. Memorial officials “recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network” during which some information was taken, hospital officials said in a statement released to KPLC. Hospital officials said they...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them

Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 10, 2022, that on October 11, CPSO deputies were summoned to a convenience store on Houston River Road in Westlake, Louisiana, in regard to a disturbance. Detectives spoke with David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, in the initial investigation. They reportedly told deputies that they had seen a parked automobile at the store that they thought had previously shot at them with an orbeez gun. They claimed that when they attempted to make contact with the people inside the automobile, the people began hitting their truck and fleeing the scene.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
newtoncountynews.net

Man Caught on Video Cashing Fraudulent Check at Eagles in Newton

Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department is reporting that fraudulent checks are being cashed at local convenient stores in Newton. He wanted to warn clerks to take extra care when cashing a check. This unidentified man was seen on camera at Eagles Convenient Store last week cashing a fraudulent check.
NEWTON, TX

