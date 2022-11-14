Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Investigators Now Know What Caused The Home Explosion In Gibson County
Emergency crews in Princeton responded within minutes after a call was made of a structure fire with explosion. This happened on Clark and Hart Streets around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Most of the damage was done to the upstairs. Four people were able to get out of the building with the...
WATCH: Neighbor's camera captures southern Indiana house explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. — Two people were reportedly injured when a house exploded in Princeton, Indiana Tuesday. The explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. in a house that is divided into apartments at Clark and Hart streets in Princeton. Video from a doorbell camera across the street shows the top half of the home explode into a ball of fire.
VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
Man convicted of killing Fairfield teen cites trial issues
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A man recently convicted of murdering a Fairfield, Illinois teenager has asked for a new trial. In October, it only took a jury one hour to find Brodey Murbarger guilty of murder in connection with the death of Megan Nichols, who was 15 when she vanished in 2014. Her remains were […]
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
wbiw.com
Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
Speeding leads to arrest of suspected meth dealer, per Indiana State Police
Jonathan Clymer Clymer was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of anabolic steroids, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of paraphernalia and arson (warrant).
wbiw.com
Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
vincennespbs.org
VPD Searching for a Person of Interest
Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
vincennespbs.org
Washington Police launch #9PM to help curb break-ins
Washington City Police are launching a new initiative to curb vehicle break-ins and burglaries. The department says that the hashtag 9 pm routine (#9pm) is a nightly reminder for residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors and doors to their homes, turn on exterior lights, and activate all alarms and security systems.
Evansville man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for dealing meth
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
hot96.com
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
wbiw.com
Washington man was involved in a fatal crash in Crawford County, Illinois
CRAWFORD CO., IL. – The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning on Route 33. Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock, were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 North when they were struck by the semi-tractor trailer driven by Christopher Russell of Washington.
vincennespbs.org
VPD Arrest 2 Overnight
Vincennes Police report they had a midnight shift busy with drunk driving arrests. At just before 11-pm Sunday, a driver was stopped after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at Washington Avenue and Belle Crossing. After smelling alcohol and seeing empty beverage containers in the vehicle police attempted to give...
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
104.1 WIKY
Five Arrested In Warrick County During Drug Roundup
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, secured six arrest warrants and conducted a roundup last week, after receiving a report of robbery and criminal confinement. This happened at a residence on Epworth Road last month. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm and...
