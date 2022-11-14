The Oregon Health Authority is holding three public hearings this week about a new set of draft rules regarding the psychedelic drug psilocybin. OHA has been tasked with regulating the rollout of psilocybin use in the state after Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize the use of the hallucinogenic drug in supervised facilities. “The public comment period is open for any member of the public to provide feedback,” said Angie Allbee, section manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services. “We’re looking for anything that people disagree with, that they find concerning, and their solution on how to address that.” (Jane Vaughan/Jefferson Public Radio)

