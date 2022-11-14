Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
digitalspy.com
Huawei Watch GT3 - question to owners?
I'm considering one. How reliable are Gmail notifications, also SMS, WhatsApp & Messenger. I'm more interested in reliable notifications than sports tracking. You might be lucky and someone on here owns one of those watches but I think that's unlikely. It's probably best to find that watch on Amazon and see if anyone else has asked about the reliability of notifications. If not and you are an Amazon member then you can ask that question yourself.
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Digital Trends
The Google Pixel Fold looks incredible in its first major design leak
Ever since Samsung released the first Galaxy Fold, there have been rumors and speculation about a Google-made foldable phone. What would it look like? How much would it cost? Is a foldable Pixel something Google is even interested in?. Following months of tiny leaks and reports, we now have our...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
OnePlus Nord N300 5G vs. N200 5G: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G and N200 5G are very similar budget Android phones with a mixed bag of specs between them.
Android Headlines
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is not a 64-bit only SoC after all
MediaTek’s newly-launched Dimensity 9200 flagship processor is not a 64-bit only SoC. The company confirmed to Android Authority that the chipset supports 32-bit operations as well. The product’s landing page on the Taiwanese firm’s official website suggests it to be 64-bit only. According to the new report,...
petapixel.com
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip Should Make Mobile Photography Way Better
Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, a chip it says will significantly enhance the computational photography capabilities of the upcoming smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has what Qualcomm describes as its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) engine that is driven by an upgraded Hexagon...
CNET
Now Android Gamers Can Get a $99 Backbone Mobile Controller Too
The Backbone One mobile controller wraps around phones as a Nintendo Switch-like console peripheral, edging out competitors like the Razer Kishi 2 as arguably the best way to game on the go -- though the original version that launched in 2020 only worked with iPhones. At long last, Backbone has a new model built specifically to work with Android phones, and it'll be out before the end of the year.
Vivo schedules X90 series launch, featuring what could be the fastest phones ever
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vivo may not be a widely recognized brand stateside, but its flagship offerings like the X80 Pro we reviewed earlier this year have helped the brand cement its reputation as a big league player in South Asian markets like China and India. The brand has now confirmed the official launch date for the next generation Vivo X90 series on a Chinese social media platform.
OnePlus 8 is now receiving its last major Android update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. OnePlus was the first non-Google manufacturer to roll out Android 13 for its 2022 flagship: the OnePlus 10 Pro. Then, in the first week of November, OxygenOS 13 was released for the OnePlus 9 series. Now, it is the turn of the company's entire 2020 product portfolio consisting of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T to receive the latest Android build. An official announcement about the update's release is still due, but the stable firmware is already making its way to OnePlus 8 users.
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships
What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
Android Headlines
Qualcomm debuts the chipset powering Samsung's Galaxy S23
At its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm has taken the wraps off of the latest flagship processor. That is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The name itself isn’t a huge surprise, after Qualcomm moved to a “gen” naming scheme last year. Qualcomm calls this a “new premium standard for connected computing”.
