Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
JP Morgan Chase funds $2.4 million for flight academyThe HD PostGoodyear, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com
Three Major Concert Tours Announced, Coming to Arizona
If you like concerts and are looking to add a little flare to your social life, get ready for three hot performers bringing their tours to Phoenix in 2023. Latin star Marc Anthony will bring the heat to the Glendale next year and he makes a stop on his VIVIENDO tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.
Video Shows Rare Sighting Of Javelina In Phoenix
"A lot of javelina that have become urbanized are because people are helping them out, feeding them, and attracting them with food."
iheart.com
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
12news.com
The 'Girl Gang Garage' in Phoenix hopes to inspire more women to join automotive industry
The 'Girl Gang Garage' in Phoenix is inspiring more women to become mechanics as a career. Here's the story about the garage's mission.
allaboutarizonanews.com
The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
This Phoenix garage is run by women. And they hope it inspires others to try automotive trades
PHOENIX — A group of Valley women are getting their hands dirty, working to increase the number of women in the automotive industry. A 2019 report from the U.S. International Trade Commission revealed it’s a male dominated industry, with just a little more than 23 percent of workers being female.
Phoenix New Times
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
AZFamily
Energetic young girl looking for loving family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said. But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.
AZFamily
Add this incredible Arizona event to your holiday calender right now
PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – Las Noches de Las Luminarias is one of Arizona’s longest-running and most beloved holiday experiences. Thousands of flickering luminarias transform the iconic Desert Botanical Garden into a desert wonderland that exudes holiday spirit at every turn. The Garden is gorgeous any time of...
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
azbigmedia.com
Guinness’ World’s Largest Bounce House comes to Phoenix
The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is bringing one of the most action-packed experiences of the year to Phoenix, from Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 4; Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at Tanger Outlets. Featuring the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000-square-foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900-plus-foot-long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.
AZFamily
American Airlines flight attendants to picket at Phoenix Sky Harbor, other airports
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The union representing hundreds of American Airlines flight attendants announced that they will be picketing on Tuesday at 11 bases located at airports around the country, including Phoenix Sky Harbor. In Phoenix, the picket is expected to happen around 11 a.m. Union members say they’re seeking...
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
AZFamily
WATCH NOW: Phoenix police provide details into multiple bodies found inside Phoenix home Wednesday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials. Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police and firefighters located several victims inside the home, but didn’t enter for several hours over safety concerns. Just after 12:30, police reported that the house had been rendered safe and detectives were beginning their investigation.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
AZFamily
Yardbird in Scottsdale has the outdoor furniture you want
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Yardbird) - Yardbird is bringing beautiful outdoor living to all with their new outdoor furniture showroom now open in Scottsdale.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
