The leader of the UK’s largest trade union has accused the Government of “deliberately running down the NHS”.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she fears the path is being laid for an “organisation” to be appointed to take over the running of the health service.Her comments come as the union is balloting its 300,000 members working in the NHS on strike action, which it recommends.The Royal College of Nursing has already voted in favour of industrial action.Ms McAnea told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday that the Government needs to guarantee investment in the NHS in the Autumn Statement.She...

3 DAYS AGO