BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
The real ‘black hole’ in the UK’s finances is HS2 – let’s kill off this monstrosity for good
In April 2020, the then chancellor Rishi Sunak gave his approval to a new railway to Birmingham, expected to cost £44bn. Contracts were promptly signed. The overall HS2 project is estimated at £100bn. An infuriated Whitehall official told me at the time: “Never let that man say he cannot afford any item of public expenditure.”
BBC
Tory MP Esther McVey says she won't back tax rises unless HS2 is axed
Former cabinet minister Esther McVey has fired a warning shot at the government over plans to increase taxes in Thursday's Autumn Statement. The Tory MP told Deputy PM Dominic Raab putting taxes up was the "last thing" a Tory government should be doing. And she said she would not support...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
BBC
Tory MPs say they will continue naming asylum hotels
Some Tory MPs have vowed not to be "silenced", after a refugee charity called for politicians to stop naming hotels housing people seeking asylum. The Refugee Council has written to the Commons Speaker urging him to ask MPs not to identify hotels to protect the safety of those staying there.
Jeremy Hunt statement could trigger huge rises in council tax
Households could face massive hikes in council tax under a plan understood to be under consideration by Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt as they struggle to fill a £60bn black hole in the government finances.Ministers are said to be “thinking the unthinkable” as they try to find a way to balance the books in Mr Hunt’s crucial 17 November Autumn Statement, which is expected to set out an austerity package of spending cuts and tax rises.With expectations high that they will increase welfare benefits and pensions in line with inflation at a cost of £11bn, the prime minister and...
Union leader accuses Government of ‘deliberately running down’ NHS
The leader of the UK’s largest trade union has accused the Government of “deliberately running down the NHS”.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she fears the path is being laid for an “organisation” to be appointed to take over the running of the health service.Her comments come as the union is balloting its 300,000 members working in the NHS on strike action, which it recommends.The Royal College of Nursing has already voted in favour of industrial action.Ms McAnea told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday that the Government needs to guarantee investment in the NHS in the Autumn Statement.She...
BBC
North Yorkshire: Second homeowners to pay double council tax
Second home owners will have to pay double the amount of council tax on properties in North Yorkshire after councillors approved the proposed rise. Councillors hope the move will encourage people to sell or rent out their second homes to help local residents struggling to find housing. It is expected...
BBC
Conservative Gareth Davies apologises for storming out of Senedd
A politician has apologised after he stormed out of the Welsh Parliament's chamber. Conservative Vale of Clwyd Member of the Senedd (MS) Gareth Davies left during health questions after slamming his file on his desk. The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones said she would not call him to speak again...
BBC
Armada Way revamp: Row over Plymouth city centre tree felling plans
Councillors are being urged to reconsider proposals to cut down and replace more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre. Save the Trees of Armada Way (STRAW) says the council wants to cut down 136 out of 153 trees and replace them with 164 new ones, at a cost of £12.7m.
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Cornwall councillors vote against sale of Newquay airport shares
Cornwall councillors have rejected plans to sell off Newquay airport despite having to spend millions every year to subsidise it. In a meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday, councillors dismissed a recommendation by consultants to sell a majority share in the airport. The council has previously said it would like...
‘Dozens’ of complaints about Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance, says parliamentary watchdog
Dozens of complaints have been made about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the parliamentary commissioner for standards has said.Kathryn Stone told the Commons Standards Committee that the former health secretary's decision to enter the jungle "raises really important questions about members’ proper activities while they’re supposed to be fulfilling their parliamentary duties."Mr Hancock lost the Tory whip after agreeing to appear on the programme.Aside from parliamentary grievances, Ofcom has received almost 2,000 complaints objecting to Mr Hancock on the show.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Covid campaigners send message to Matt Hancock in the I’m A Celebrity jungle
Campaigners flew a plane over the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle with a message for former health secretary Matt Hancock, which read: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”The plane bearing a 35ft banner circled the Australian camp for two hours on Tuesday. It was organised by campaign group 38 Degrees who are working with Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.The organisation said a noise complaint to the pilot suggests it didn’t go unheard in the jungle.You can run to the jungle, @MattHancock, but you can't hide from reality.We flew a plane above @ImACelebrity's camp with a message...
BBC
I'm A Celeb: Matt Hancock in jungle prompts 1,100 Ofcom complaints
Ofcom has received 1,100 complaints about former health secretary Matt Hancock appearing on the ITV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!. There has been widespread criticism of Hancock for appearing on the show while he is a serving MP. Hancock has said he hopes to raise awareness...
BBC
Remembrance Sunday events held in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Events to mark Remembrance Sunday have been held across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT, with similar ceremonies at war memorials across the region. Hundreds attended services in Hull, Leeds and York, and at the Clifton Park Cenotaph in Rotherham. In Lincolnshire, nearly half...
Deputy PM Raab ‘warned about his behaviour’ at the Foreign Office
Rishi Sunak is standing by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab as further allegations about his conduct emerged.Mr Raab was reportedly warned about his behaviour towards officials while he was foreign secretary.The concerns were raised with Mr Raab by Lord McDonald, who was the senior civil servant at the Foreign Office, and the mandarin also informally discussed the situation with the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team, the Guardian reported.In a radio interview earlier on Monday, Lord McDonald had acknowledged that allegations Mr Raab could be a bully were plausible.Mr Raab, who will stand if for Mr Sunak at Prime Minister’s...
