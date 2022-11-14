Read full article on original website
BBC
Man jailed for raping women at student halls
A former Army reservist has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for raping three women in university halls and student flats in Scotland. Lewis Grant targeted victims from southern Scotland to Stirling, over a nine-year-period. Grant, 28, raped a student in her halls in Musselburgh, before raping two more women while...
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
BBC
Baby elephant interrupts Kenyan TV report
Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda was filming a piece to camera from a baby elephant orphanage in the capital Nairobi when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder. Mr Kaunda was reporting on the way baby elephants at the orphanage were being looked after during a drought for Kenya's Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations
A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
BBC
Essex oil protesters sentenced over injunction breach
Five climate activists have received suspended prison sentences after breaching a High Court injunction by blocking access to a petrol station. The Just Stop Oil members sat on the road at Thurrock Motorway Services in Grays, Essex, on 24 August. They all admitted breaking terms of a civil order granted...
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
BBC
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
BBC
Murder probe launched in Coventry after man found dead in car
A murder investigation has begun after a man was found dead in a car in Coventry. Officers were alerted to the discovery by paramedics on The Coppice at about 13:40 GMT on Friday, West Midlands Police said. The man is believed to be in his 30s. The area has been...
BBC
A46 murder trial: Accused TikTok star admits lying to police
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has admitted lying to the police. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep the...
BBC
Seoul crush: K-pop star Lee Ji Han's mother shares her grief
K-pop star Lee Ji Han was among the 158 people killed in the Itaewon crush in Seoul, South Korea, on 29 October. He shot to fame after joining the second season of Produce 101, a popular reality show. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, his mother spoke about the...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs
Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
Eton College boys 'booed' visiting state schoolgirls
Eton College has apologised after it was claimed girls visiting from a nearby state school were subjected to misogynistic language and racial slurs. The school told the BBC a number of its pupils had been "sanctioned" after an investigation following an incident during a speech by Nigel Farage. The former...
BBC
Sgt Matiu Ratana: Date set for murder trial
A man accused of murdering Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, was shot while working at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020. Louis De Zoysa, 25, of no fixed address,...
BBC
Adnan Oktar: TV cult preacher jailed for 8,658 years in Turkey
A court in Turkey has sentenced a televangelist, who surrounded himself with young women he referred to as his "kittens", to 8,658 years in prison. Adnan Oktar, who has been described as a cult leader, was convicted of sexual assault and abuse of minors. Oktar, 66, fronted his own television...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world’s de-facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders critical to the microblogging platform’s stability by ordering them fired this week. Hundreds of engineers and other workers then quit after he demanded they pledge to “extremely hardcore” work by Thursday evening or resign with severance pay. The newest departures mean the platform is losing workers just at it gears up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which opens Sunday. It’s one of Twitter’s busiest events, when tweet surges heavily stress its systems. “It does look like he’s going to blow up Twitter,” said Robert Graham, a veteran cybersecurity entrepreneur. “I can’t see how the lights won’t go out at any moment” — although many recently departed Twitter employees predicted a more gradual demise.
BBC
Man found guilty of guest house murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and...
BBC
Teen convicted of killing man with victim's own knife
A teenager has been convicted of murdering a 28-year-old man in north London by stabbing him with the victim's own knife. Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi was chased and stabbed three times in the back after a confrontation in Burnt Oak on 18 February, the Old Bailey heard. Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, of...
