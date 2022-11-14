Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Woman reports door kicked in, weapon stolen
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on Nov. 7 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Piney Drive residence at Bucyrus. The officer made contact with a 64-year-old man and 46-year-old woman there who said they...
houstonherald.com
Woman arrested after clocked at high rate of speed in Texas County
A New Mexico woman driving at a high rate of speed was arrested early Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Allizon A. Motta, 24, was charged with traveling more than 26 miles per hour over the speed limit and having no valid operator’s license. She...
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
kjluradio.com
Two Crawford County women charged after two pounds of meth found in Steelville home
Two Crawford County women face multiple charges after a search warrant is served at a home in Steelville. Joann Weller, 39, of Steelville, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Gaghen, 39, also of Steelville, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County man with dementia missing for four days
A Crawford County man with dementia is reported missing. Stephen Encinas, 65, of Steelville, was last seen last Thursday afternoon at a gas station in Bourbon, traveling toward I-44. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Encinas is described as a white male, standing 5’8”, weighing 119 pounds....
houstonherald.com
Man hurt when vehicle strikes deer
A Bucyrus man sustained moderate injuries Monday night when his vehicle struck a deer on Highway 38 about seven miles west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2007 Ford Sport Trac driven by Russell L. Garrison, 71, struck the animal. Garrison was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial.
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
houstonherald.com
Agencies search for missing hunter
UPDATE: Authorities said Tuesday morning that there were no new developments in locating the man. A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old male who was reported missing when he failed to return from hunting. The search operation is underway in Carter County, near...
Mountain Grove apartment condemnation sheds light on problems
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Tenants at a Mountain Grove apartment complex are facing more than just the changing temperatures. After living in the dark for several weeks, many tenants now face homelessness after the city condemned the building. The City of Mountain Grove has condemned The Studios after a fire knocked out the power to […]
KYTV
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. Rhonda Sprague pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He ordered her to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
KTLO
West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road
A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after the truck she was riding in hit several farm animals wandering in the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit a few cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
houstonherald.com
Texas County ranked second in fall firearms deer season
Texas County began the week ranked second in the state in the fall firearms deer season. As of early Monday, hunters had harvested 1,724 deer, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The count: 928 (antlered bucks), 157 (button bucks) and 639 (does). In 2021, the deer kill for the first weekend was 1,814.
MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
houstonherald.com
JORDAN ANTHONY LIGHT
Jordan Anthony Light, 28, of Houston, Mo., passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. Jordan was born on June 20, 1994, in Searcy, Ark. Mr. Light grew up in Rolla, Mo. He enjoyed skate boarding, music, movie nights with his sisters, and riding in fast cars. He was always the life of the party with his humor and was always looking at the positives in life. He truly enjoyed playing with his nephews.
houstonherald.com
‘Share Your Christmas’ campaign begins
The annual holiday campaign that aids needy Texas County children began last week. “Share Your Christmas” involves numerous organizations, businesses and individuals joining to help less fortunate children in the county. The headquarters is in the basement of the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63. Hours are...
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
howellcountynews.com
What has (and hasn't) changed
Let's get straight to the point -- by the time you read this, it is still illegal to smoke pot for fun in Missouri. The majority has spoken, and that will soon change. Fifty-three percent of voters passed Amendment 3 to the Missouri State Constitution last Tuesday. Nominally, Amendment 3...
Laclede Record
Downtown Lebanon to host Christmas kickoff
Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr and Downtown Lebanon will officially kick off the holiday season in Lebanon with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at the Market, located at 210 S Jefferson Ave. The second annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. “I think this is a great holiday kickoff and hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us,” said Downtown Business District Director Cynthia Coffman. “We light the tree before the Christmas parade and want to be ready for people to come downtown, shop, and eat in downtown businesses with their family and friends this holiday season.” For more on this story see the LCR.
houstonherald.com
Rain to change to snow in Texas County, Ozarks, Weather Service says
The National Weather Service said rain will change to light snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. The snowfall amounts will remain light. However, some minor travel impacts are possible, the National Weather Service said. It said residents should remain weather aware and stay up on the forecast for any changes.
