ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Joel Embiid Came Up Just Short for NBA MVP in 21-22: Where Do New Jersey Sportsbooks Have His Odds This Season?

By In partnership with Gambler Labs
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter provides notable update on Ben Simmons’ trade market

The Brooklyn Nets might not be able to get the Ben Simmons-sized boulder off their backs as easily as they had hoped. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Dallas Mavericks, despite recent rumors, do not have trade interest in the embattled Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons. Stein adds that this could be a case of the Mavericks being mentioned repeatedly to try to create an otherwise non-existent market for Simmons.
DALLAS, TX
HipHopDX.com

Cam’ron’s Brooklyn Nets Offer Gets Rejected By Kevin Durant

Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022-23 NBA MVP Ladder, Vol. 2: Giannis' time off clears way for a new leader

With all due respect to the players doing incredible things on .500 teams, but winning games is important when it comes to naming an MVP. So while I think it’s possible for players like Kevin Durant, De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton to make this list in the future, or even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who did make Vol. 1 — their play isn’t impacting winning enough yet. It took a monster 59-point outing for Joel Embiid to get a spot.
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Embiid catches fire; Knicks' Thibodeau on hot seat?

We did it — one week down without a major NBA scandal!. So, with that in mind, it’s time for our weekly NBA stock watch. "Rising" might be a bit of an understatement here. After a rough start to the season — one which included some lifeless performances against inferior teams, a revelation of an offseason foot injury, the flu and more losses than anyone in Sixers-land thought they’d encounter in the season’s first month — Embiid exploded for the best regular season back-to-back performance of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy