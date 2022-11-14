Joel Embiid Came Up Just Short for NBA MVP in 21-22: Where Do New Jersey Sportsbooks Have His Odds This Season?

Read full article on original website
Former Sixers star Ben Simmons already facing criticism from Nets teammates
The Philadelphia 76ers finally ended the Ben Simmons saga when they sent the 3-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that brought James Harden to the City of Brotherly Love. Simmons had success on the floor with the Sixers, but things went south quickly after Game 7 with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021.
Jazz star Mike Conley feeling impressed with Sixers' Tyrese Maxey
PHILADELPHIA — Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley has put together a very impressive 16-year career thus far in the NBA. He has career averages of 14.8 points and 5.7 assists while being named an All-Star once and guiding teams into the playoffs plenty of times. So when Conley speaks...
James Harden, NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid's career performance
The Philadelphia 76ers played host to the Utah Jazz on Sunday and looked to build a winning streak before four days off. It has been a slow start for this talented bunch as it works through injuries and the addition of new players to the rotation. However, the Sixers produced a win on Sunday thanks to Joel Embiid.
Nets' Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a 'top-two, top-three player' ever
Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant praised LeBron James as a top three player of all time after suffering a close loss to a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday. In a postgame interview, Durant was asked to reflect on the fact that the two forwards haven’t faced since Christmas of 2018.
Reporter provides notable update on Ben Simmons’ trade market
The Brooklyn Nets might not be able to get the Ben Simmons-sized boulder off their backs as easily as they had hoped. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Dallas Mavericks, despite recent rumors, do not have trade interest in the embattled Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons. Stein adds that this could be a case of the Mavericks being mentioned repeatedly to try to create an otherwise non-existent market for Simmons.
Kevin Durant says trade request based on how team prepared, says Nets roster has limits
Whatever someone chooses to think of Kevin Durant, two things should be unquestioned: He loves to play the game, and he wants to play the game at the highest level and push himself. He told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report it was the second part of that — the Nets...
Nets players, coaches reportedly growing frustrated with Ben Simmons, he pushes back
Ben Simmons had maybe his best game of the season Tuesday night, even while his team was getting its doors blown off by the Kings. He was moving well, more aggressively attacking the rim, and finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. It was a solid performance.
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranks 10th in early MVP rankings after big week
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is coming off an incredible week in which he averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds across four games. That type of elite production allowed him to earn the Player of the Week award in the Eastern Conference. The big fella has worked his way back...
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
Cam’ron’s Brooklyn Nets Offer Gets Rejected By Kevin Durant
Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.
NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."
NBA fans compare the Philadelphia 76ers wanting to trade for Kevin Durant to fans wanting to date Rihanna.
Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
Former Sixers guard JJ Redick felt sorry for Jazz trying to guard Joel Embiid
The Utah Jazz tried everything they possibly could on Sunday night against Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Other than rookie Walker Kessler, they don’t have much size to match up with him, and they were victimized. Embiid poured in an incredible night with a career-high 59 points with 11...
2022-23 NBA MVP Ladder, Vol. 2: Giannis' time off clears way for a new leader
With all due respect to the players doing incredible things on .500 teams, but winning games is important when it comes to naming an MVP. So while I think it’s possible for players like Kevin Durant, De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton to make this list in the future, or even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who did make Vol. 1 — their play isn’t impacting winning enough yet. It took a monster 59-point outing for Joel Embiid to get a spot.
Every NBA Team's Best Player In The 1980s
Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson were the three best players in the world during the 1980s.
NBA Stock Watch: Embiid catches fire; Knicks' Thibodeau on hot seat?
We did it — one week down without a major NBA scandal!. So, with that in mind, it’s time for our weekly NBA stock watch. "Rising" might be a bit of an understatement here. After a rough start to the season — one which included some lifeless performances against inferior teams, a revelation of an offseason foot injury, the flu and more losses than anyone in Sixers-land thought they’d encounter in the season’s first month — Embiid exploded for the best regular season back-to-back performance of the year.
Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece
The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Chase Young, Commanders troll Eagles in locker room after win
First the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Next, some of their players rubbed it in. The Commanders won 32-21 to improve to 5-5, while handing the 8-1 Eagles their first loss of the season. After getting the win, the Commanders played Meek Mill’s...
