ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Whitehaven. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A known male suspect fled the scene, police said. Call 901-528-CASH...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Getwell Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mothers want answers after woman involved in fight at Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting. It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene.  Police have yet to officially […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April.  Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian killed in Southeast Memphis hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Memphis Monday evening. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said those responsible for the crash fled the area. No further information has been provided at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area

This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man who lives by the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Grand jury charges returned against shooting spree suspect

The man charged in a fatal shooting spree that briefly entered into DeSoto County has been charged by a grand jury in connection with the case. Southaven police said they presented Ezekiel Kelly to the grand jury, which has returned indictments against the Memphis man who paralyzed Memphis with his live streaming of activities around the city back in September.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

‘It’s getting crazy’: Berclair business owner fed up with crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Berclair store owner says thieves and vandals are ruining his business after multiple car break-ins and thefts in the area. The owner of Jerusalem Market told WREG in the last month that he and his customers have had to suffer several times at the hands of vandals. Surveillance video from the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 injured in pedestrian crash near the Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A multi-car crash backed up traffic at a busy intersection and left two injured Monday morning. According to MPD, a three-car crash involving a pedestrian occurred around 5 a.m. at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma. MFD says they took one man to Methodist South in critical condition. A woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkway Village shooting injures four

UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy