Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Whitehaven. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A known male suspect fled the scene, police said. Call 901-528-CASH...
Two men wanted for shooting man to death in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Whitehaven Tuesday night left a man dead, according to Memphis Police. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Springbrook Avenue on November 15, police said. When officers arrived, the man was already dead at the scene, according to police. Memphis Police said that Kevin...
Man hit victim with gun during Midtown robbery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man with a gun during a robbery in Midtown. On Nov. 7, a man reported an incident that happened four days prior in a back lot, near the 1500 block of Union Avenue. According to an affidavit, the...
Man found shot in Hickory Hill store parking lot overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Hickory Hill store overnight. MPD officers were called to the AutoZone in the 5900 block of Winchester Road about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
One dead in Getwell Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
Three MLGW employees robbed on the job, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water employees were robbed while on duty on Friday, November 11, MLGW told FOX13. The robbery happened on North Woodlake Circle around 8:30 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MLGW said that none of the employees were injured in...
Memphis shooting spree suspect indicted for armed carjacking, other charges out of Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of going on a shooting spree across Memphis and the Mid-South, leaving three people dead and another three people injured, now faces additional charges out of Southaven. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is currently being held on 26 charges in Shelby County. Those charges include...
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Mothers want answers after woman involved in fight at Memphis high school
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting. It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene. Police have yet to officially […]
Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
Memphis couple has both cars stolen in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Car thefts in Memphis have gotten to be all too common. FOX13 has learned of so many stories of victims parking their car only to find it missing later. That happened to one Memphis couple not once but twice in less than 24 hours. The couple...
Pedestrian killed in Southeast Memphis hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Memphis Monday evening. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said those responsible for the crash fled the area. No further information has been provided at […]
Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area
This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man who lives by the victim […]
desotocountynews.com
Grand jury charges returned against shooting spree suspect
The man charged in a fatal shooting spree that briefly entered into DeSoto County has been charged by a grand jury in connection with the case. Southaven police said they presented Ezekiel Kelly to the grand jury, which has returned indictments against the Memphis man who paralyzed Memphis with his live streaming of activities around the city back in September.
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
‘It’s getting crazy’: Berclair business owner fed up with crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Berclair store owner says thieves and vandals are ruining his business after multiple car break-ins and thefts in the area. The owner of Jerusalem Market told WREG in the last month that he and his customers have had to suffer several times at the hands of vandals. Surveillance video from the store […]
2 injured in pedestrian crash near the Memphis airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A multi-car crash backed up traffic at a busy intersection and left two injured Monday morning. According to MPD, a three-car crash involving a pedestrian occurred around 5 a.m. at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma. MFD says they took one man to Methodist South in critical condition. A woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical […]
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing cases of liquor from Collierville store
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thieves broke into a Collierville liquor store last week, making off with multiple cases of liquor. The break-in happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Cheers Wine & Spirits on New Byhalia Road. According to the Collierville Police Department (CPD), a responding officer saw two...
Parkway Village shooting injures four
UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
Comments / 0