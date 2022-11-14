Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested after assaulting mother, vandalizing home, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Related
Dumpster that floated down St. Johns river from Singletons during Nicole damaged a neighbors boat and dock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole left Tim Beasley a gift he did not want. “Well you can kind of look and see what I have, I got me a dumpster out of it. During the storm I got a call from my neighbors that I got a dumpster on my dock and when I arrived the dumpster was about half way down the dock," said Beasley.
WESH
73-year-old pilot dies after Volusia County plane crash, deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a man died after a plane crash on Tuesday. Charles Alban, 73, was flying a single-engine plane Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said he had traded planes with another pilot. Around 3:35 p.m., witnesses saw him taxi the plane multiple...
cw34.com
Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
Lanes back open after one hurt in 4 car crash on US 17 in Putnam County, officials say
PALATKA, Fla. — All lanes are now open after a major traffic crash involving four cars on U.S. 17 at Masters Road in East Palatka. STORY: Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:48 a.m. Detectives believe...
First Coast News
Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there
Drone videos shows a stranded boat that washed up on a small island near the Mathews Bridge last week during Tropical Storm Nicole. After a week, it's still there.
Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
Crews save two dogs from Sandalwood area house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews saved two dogs from a house fire in the Sandalwood area on Wednesday morning. Around 6:35 a.m., crews arrived to a home on fire in the 11100 block of Coldfield Drive. The fire began in the kitchen, officials said. Thankfully, the family was not home at the time as they had already left for work.
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
wqcs.org
State Road A1A Reopens After Emergency Repairs in Nicole's Wake
Florida - Monday November 14, 2022: All sections of State Road (S.R.) A1A were re-opened Saturday following damage done to parts of the scenic roadway by Hurricane Nicole. Portions of the roadway were closed in Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia counties following Hurricane Nicole last week. The storm damaged portions...
Homeowner, 6 dogs escape electrical house fire in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a raging house fire Sunday morning. Crews were called around 6:39 a.m. for reports of an active fire at a home on Garden Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active blaze at the single-story house. The front half...
Hurricane Nicole Causes Record-Breaking River Surge in Florida
Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Nov. 10, and the hurricane caused almost record-breaking storm surge, surpassed only by Hurricane Irma in 2017. But, without Irma’s heavy rain, Nicole would have definitely claimed the top spot for the worst storm surge in the area since the 90s. Nicole holds the...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
All lanes on 295 West Express South closed due to a deadly crash, troopers say
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to a Tweet from Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash caused to close all lanes in 295 West Express South. More information will be released the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
wogx.com
Port Orange man selling late wife's Christmas collection to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Elves, Santas, snowmen, and the Grinch. If it had to do with Christmas, it was probably in Bryan Salisbury's wife's "Christmas Room." "She loves it, anything to do with Christmas. She would wear stuff with Christmas, anything with Christmas," Bryan said. He and Debbie married 34...
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
Will Atlantic Beach dunes be ready for next hurricane season?
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Crews will be repairing our coastline from tropical storm Nicole for the foreseeable future. Mainly because the dunes across the first coast took a beating and in some areas, more than 50 percent were lost. Vice Chair of Environmental Sustainability Committee for Atlantic Beach Dan...
One arrested after nearly 20 dogs seized during search warrant on Jacksonville Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services Wednesday served an arrest warrant at a Northside home to seize reportedly over 20 dogs. When Action News Jax showed up at Castle Dr. and Sherwood forest, three dogs could be spotted running...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0