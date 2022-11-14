ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine Beach, FL

Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
Crews save two dogs from Sandalwood area house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews saved two dogs from a house fire in the Sandalwood area on Wednesday morning. Around 6:35 a.m., crews arrived to a home on fire in the 11100 block of Coldfield Drive. The fire began in the kitchen, officials said. Thankfully, the family was not home at the time as they had already left for work.
State Road A1A Reopens After Emergency Repairs in Nicole's Wake

Florida - Monday November 14, 2022: All sections of State Road (S.R.) A1A were re-opened Saturday following damage done to parts of the scenic roadway by Hurricane Nicole. Portions of the roadway were closed in Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia counties following Hurricane Nicole last week. The storm damaged portions...
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
