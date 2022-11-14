ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Indy100

Gary Neville trolls Cristiano Ronaldo again as part one of Piers Morgan interview airs

Gary Neville has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo once again following the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan – urging people to watch Salford City rather than listen to him. Ronaldo appeared on Morgan’s Talk TV show earlier this week to call out the owners of Manchester United and also hit out at former team-mate Neville for criticising his form this season. Neville previously hit out at the Portuguese striker for refusing to come onto the pitch during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and storming off down the tunnel. "That's the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he...
ESPN

Transfer Talk: PSG's Mbappe to Man United if Ronaldo leaves?

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United eye Mbappe...
BBC

C﻿arvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s

Liverpool attacking midfielder F﻿abio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. T﻿he 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
SB Nation

Borussia Dortmund Prepared to Sell Jude Bellingham Next Summer

After refusing to consider the sale of Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2022 after they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund will be prepared to sell the 19-year-old England international midfielder in the summer of 2023. That’s the latest this week following an appearance by Dortmund CEO...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
Daily Mail

Brentford striker Ivan Toney faces a possible ban of up to SIX MONTHS after he was charged by the FA for breaking betting rules 232 TIMES in four years - but there is no suggestion he bet against his own team

Ivan Toney has been accused of 232 breaches of betting rules and faces a possible ban until the end of the season at least. The Brentford star, who was overlooked for England's World Cup squad after Sportsmail revealed he was being investigated by the FA, has been charged with misconduct.

