Gary Neville has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo once again following the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan – urging people to watch Salford City rather than listen to him. Ronaldo appeared on Morgan’s Talk TV show earlier this week to call out the owners of Manchester United and also hit out at former team-mate Neville for criticising his form this season. Neville previously hit out at the Portuguese striker for refusing to come onto the pitch during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and storming off down the tunnel. "That's the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got...

20 MINUTES AGO