Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview
Cristiano Ronaldo taking aim at Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup could have an adverse affect on the Portugal National Team. The post Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
Soccer-Brazil at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Tite's 26-man squad?
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:
sporf.com
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Jamie Carragher hints that 3 ex-United legends will still defend CR7
Jamie Carragher has sent a jibe to a trio of former Man United players, saying that they will likely still defend Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portugal star’s explosive interview comments. During a bombshell talk with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo explained how he felt that Man United had “betrayed”...
Report: Chelsea Have Entered The Race To Sign Youssoufa Moukoko
Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Bayern Munich last week - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with Bayern Munich as he plots an escape from Manchester United in the January transfer window. Manchester United are exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. Transfer Centre LIVE!
Gary Neville trolls Cristiano Ronaldo again as part one of Piers Morgan interview airs
Gary Neville has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo once again following the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan – urging people to watch Salford City rather than listen to him. Ronaldo appeared on Morgan’s Talk TV show earlier this week to call out the owners of Manchester United and also hit out at former team-mate Neville for criticising his form this season. Neville previously hit out at the Portuguese striker for refusing to come onto the pitch during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and storming off down the tunnel. "That's the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: PSG's Mbappe to Man United if Ronaldo leaves?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United eye Mbappe...
NJ soccer fans have plenty to cheer for at this World Cup, and it's not just for Team USA
It's almost time for the first winter World Cup, and the first hosted by a Middle Eastern nation. Was assigning the event to Qatar dubious? Of course, but this is international soccer. And all those brand-new stadiums will glow so bright, the fact that they were built by migrant laborers will dim by comparison. ...
SkySports
Paddy Madden interview: Striker on 'sleeping giant' Stockport's rise and beating Wrexham to National League title
Paddy Madden knows there were sceptics when he made the move to Stockport County. The striker, now 32, was at the peak of his powers at Fleetwood Town, but last March he completed a surprise switch from League One to non-league. "I know there were a few eyebrows raised when...
France faces weight of history in bid to retain World Cup
PARIS (AP) — As well as coping with injuries to key players again, France has the weight of World Cup history to contend with in Qatar. Not since Brazil lost the 1998 final to France has the defending champion come close to retaining the title. Of the next five...
BBC
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
John Barnes Urges Liverpool To Follow Arsenal's Model With Young Stars
Liverpool legend John Barnes on which current players could lead the squad into the future, and why the Reds should look towards Arsenal as an example.
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund Prepared to Sell Jude Bellingham Next Summer
After refusing to consider the sale of Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2022 after they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund will be prepared to sell the 19-year-old England international midfielder in the summer of 2023. That’s the latest this week following an appearance by Dortmund CEO...
BBC
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
Brentford striker Ivan Toney faces a possible ban of up to SIX MONTHS after he was charged by the FA for breaking betting rules 232 TIMES in four years - but there is no suggestion he bet against his own team
Ivan Toney has been accused of 232 breaches of betting rules and faces a possible ban until the end of the season at least. The Brentford star, who was overlooked for England's World Cup squad after Sportsmail revealed he was being investigated by the FA, has been charged with misconduct.
Ross Stewart on Sunderland contract talks: 'It's background stuff and will be dealt with'
Will Ross Stewart be staying at Sunderland? He has been discussing his contract situation.
Comments / 0