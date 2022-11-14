ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

knsiradio.com

Suspect Charged After Weekend Shooting in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A 31-year-old St. Cloud man is now charged after a shooting Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to an apartment building on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud at 9:58 p.m. The victim told police he had been shot, and the suspect fled the scene. A second 911 call came in from Vincent Maurice-Dominic McDougle, who told police his friend had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and while on the way, he told police McDougle was the one who shot him.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

St. Cloud Police Announces Safe Streets Initiative for 2022

The St. Cloud Police Department has announced the dates for its “Safe Streets” initiative in 2022. The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team Officers will go door to door with representatives from The Landlord Task Force, The CopHouse Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University to engage with residents of the south side of town. These groups include, community healthcare and service providers, property owners and management, community organizations, and leaders of SCSU’s Protect the Pack campaign.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday

Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Hundreds Walk to Remember Nicole Hammond

(KNSI) — An estimated 200 community members and Dubow Textile, Inc. employees turned up at Lake George Sunday morning for the No Means No Awareness and Memorial Walk for Nicole Hammond. Hammond worked at Dubow Textile in St. Cloud and was shot to death when she arrived for work...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thief drives off with Purrniture Cat Furniture's trailer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand

A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Southside Safety Walks Happening Thursday and Friday

(KNSI) – St. Cloud Police Department’s Safe Streets Initiative is changing course. Initially implemented over the summer, it focused then on extra patrols and more traditional police work. On Thursday and Friday, it will add several partner organizations and turn into more of an outreach effort. Community Response...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KFIL Radio

Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
knsiradio.com

No Changes Will be Made to St. Cloud Parking Rules

(KNSI) — Don’t expect any changes to parking around St. Cloud. Debate over changing the winter parking restrictions and the Pilot Parking Plus program ended Monday with an agreement not to change dates and to make the parking program permanent. An idea was proposed to start the winter...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

