knsiradio.com
Suspect Charged After Weekend Shooting in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — A 31-year-old St. Cloud man is now charged after a shooting Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to an apartment building on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud at 9:58 p.m. The victim told police he had been shot, and the suspect fled the scene. A second 911 call came in from Vincent Maurice-Dominic McDougle, who told police his friend had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and while on the way, he told police McDougle was the one who shot him.
Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
kduz.com
Memorial Walk for St. Cloud woman who police say was killed by coworker
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) – Nearly three weeks following her murder, a memorial walk honored the life of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond who was allegedly shot and killed by a co-worker on her way into work. The memorial walk around Lake George in St. Cloud Sunday was organized by...
Man found shot dead near St. Paul loading dock identified
A man fatally shot near a St. Paul loading dock has been identified. Police said 33-year-old Deondrae Atkins, from St. Paul, was found dead on the 200 block of W. 9th St. early Sunday morning. No arrests have been made as of Monday. Medics determined Atkins was shot in the...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Police Announces Safe Streets Initiative for 2022
The St. Cloud Police Department has announced the dates for its “Safe Streets” initiative in 2022. The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team Officers will go door to door with representatives from The Landlord Task Force, The CopHouse Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University to engage with residents of the south side of town. These groups include, community healthcare and service providers, property owners and management, community organizations, and leaders of SCSU’s Protect the Pack campaign.
WEAU-TV 13
Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
knsiradio.com
Hundreds Walk to Remember Nicole Hammond
(KNSI) — An estimated 200 community members and Dubow Textile, Inc. employees turned up at Lake George Sunday morning for the No Means No Awareness and Memorial Walk for Nicole Hammond. Hammond worked at Dubow Textile in St. Cloud and was shot to death when she arrived for work...
Thief drives off with Purrniture Cat Furniture's trailer
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Minnesota Woman Dies Following Fatal Two-Car Crash with Deer
A 58-year-old Minnesota woman died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with a deer on Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the rural Austin area of the state. Tragically, a vehicle struck a deer, and it flew into the windshield...
mprnews.org
Next St. Paul police chief wants to reduce gun violence, focus on evolution
The St. Paul City Council is expected to confirm Axel Henry as the city’s new police chief Wednesday. The 24-year veteran of the department would begin his six-year term on Monday, replacing Todd Axtell, who retired in June. Commander Henry spoke with MPR News host Tom Crann Monday. Hear...
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
knsiradio.com
Southside Safety Walks Happening Thursday and Friday
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Police Department’s Safe Streets Initiative is changing course. Initially implemented over the summer, it focused then on extra patrols and more traditional police work. On Thursday and Friday, it will add several partner organizations and turn into more of an outreach effort. Community Response...
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
knsiradio.com
No Changes Will be Made to St. Cloud Parking Rules
(KNSI) — Don’t expect any changes to parking around St. Cloud. Debate over changing the winter parking restrictions and the Pilot Parking Plus program ended Monday with an agreement not to change dates and to make the parking program permanent. An idea was proposed to start the winter...
