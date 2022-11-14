Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Duo arrested in connection with separate thefts from Ulta Beauty in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing again from Ulta Beauty in Juban Crossing. Chaquita Spikes, 45, Kenner and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 15. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the...
Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe is connected to an armed robbery investigation. Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area. If you have any information that could...
Man arrested following Crime Stoppers feature
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's located and arrested Steven Robert Thompson who was wanted on multiple charges.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Missing teen found
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says a young woman who was declared missing has been found. According to a Wednesday night update from BRPD, 17-year-old Angelique Renard has been found and is safe with family. BRPD extended appreciation to everyone in the community...
brproud.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
Weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead, no arrests
A weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead and no arrests.
theadvocate.com
1 injured in Ascension Parish shooting outside gas station, sheriff says
One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday evening outside a gas station in Ascension Parish, the local sheriff's office said. Both the female who was shot and the shooter had left the scene when deputies arrived at the location on La. 73 near Interstate 10, the authorities said. The female...
Shooting outside gas station stemmed from fight involving several women, deputies say
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - One person went to the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesman for APSO said a female was shot in a parking lot on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10 in Geismar around 5:30 p.m. during a fight that involved several women.
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
LPSO investigating fatal Elena Drive shooting
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a weekend shooting that left one 36-year-old man dead.
Mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl overdose pleads not guilty to 2nd-degree murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother arrested following a toddler’s fentanyl overdose has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. The news came during a hearing for Whitney Ard, 28, on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Ard was also appointed a public defender and will remain in jail without the ability to post bond.
brproud.com
Heavy law enforcement presence in Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Schools confirmed Tuesday that a shooting incident, completely unconnected from McKinley High School, occurred in a neighborhood near the school around 2 p.m., garnering a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. As a result, the school was briefly placed on lockdown. EBR...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 14, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s aid in locating Nicholas Flournoy, who is wanted for contractor fraud. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
LPSO: Clothing allegedly taken without payment from store along Crossing Way
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged theft that took place on Nov. 10. Authorities report it happened at a retailer along Crossing Way. Clothes were allegedly taken without payment, according to the sheriff’s office. LPSO deputies say they...
theadvocate.com
Person of interest in shooting death of mother, daughter taken into custody, sheriff says
A person of interest in the shooting death of a mother and daughter in their Hammond home has been taken into custody on unrelated counts, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, finding Brandy Smith, 37, and her daughter Raven...
pelicanpostonline.com
GPD expects to make arrests soon in Friday homicide
The Gonzales Police Department is still investigating the shooting death of Mekhi Darville, which occurred on Friday night, November 11th, at Fuel Smart parking lot in Gonzales. Our Detectives have leads and are making progress. We are continuing to receive information from the community and additional sources, and appreciate their willingness to come forward and assist.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 1 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that killed two people. The crash occurred on LA Highway 1 just before 9 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas, and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle.
brproud.com
Dog owner charged after Denham Springs police officer shoots pit bull mix in self-defense
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A pit bull mix was shot by a Denham Springs police officer on Sunday, November 13. The officer just left their home for work when “the dog ran from a neighboring yard towards the officer,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
