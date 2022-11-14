ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary Parish, LA

Comments / 3

Related
WAFB

Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe is connected to an armed robbery investigation. Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area. If you have any information that could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police: Missing teen found

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says a young woman who was declared missing has been found. According to a Wednesday night update from BRPD, 17-year-old Angelique Renard has been found and is safe with family. BRPD extended appreciation to everyone in the community...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
GARYVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

GPD expects to make arrests soon in Friday homicide

The Gonzales Police Department is still investigating the shooting death of Mekhi Darville, which occurred on Friday night, November 11th, at Fuel Smart parking lot in Gonzales. Our Detectives have leads and are making progress. We are continuing to receive information from the community and additional sources, and appreciate their willingness to come forward and assist.
GONZALES, LA

