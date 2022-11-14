Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
Corinth man dies in truck crash
CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine
A 31-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in Corinth Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single- vehicle crash on the Hudson Road around 7:20 p.m. First responders discovered that a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
WPFO
Search for wanted suspect leads to drug bust in Penobscot County
GREENBUSH (WGME) -- A search for a wanted suspect led police to a significant drug bust in Greenbush last Friday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to a home in Greenbush to try and find a wanted suspect. When the arrived, they saw some run to the back of the home.
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
foxbangor.com
Bangor City Hall closed Tuesday, Harlow street down to one lane
BANGOR– City Hall has been closed today, 11/15, due to a water main break. We expect to re-open tomorrow morning at 8:00 am. The Bangor Water District will be reducing Harlow St. down to one lane from State St. to Central St. for a water main repair. Avoid this area if possible as there will be some delays. Please call 947-4516 for questions or concerns.
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
WGME
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
Housing shortage leaves some Washington County residents scrambling
While Washington County is suffering a major housing shortage, some properties sit abandoned and run down. Photo by Joyce Kryszak. Although the pandemic boosted the population of rural Down East Maine, the sudden rush of new residents sent Washington County’s already dire housing shortage spiraling, with much of the available housing stock scooped up.
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race
MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project
Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
Comments / 0