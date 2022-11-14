ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
The Independent

Man Utd could sack Ronaldo after outburst but situation not clear-cut – experts

Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by Manchester United after criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan, according to leading employment lawyers.In excerpts from the interview – which will only be released in full on Wednesday and Thursday – five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club.Released as club football went on hiatus for the World Cup, the interview appears carefully timed and could be the next step in Portugal star Ronaldo’s bid...
Yardbarker

“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.
ESPN

Will Ronaldo comments help him, Man United break ties? Plus: Juventus show form; Man City drop points

This was the final weekend before European soccer goes on hold until after the World Cup, and it certainly delivered plenty for us to talk and think about over the coming weeks. There were big wins for Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. There were concerns for Man City and Milan to dissect during the break, too, but the biggest event of all was arguably Sunday night's seismic remarks by Cristiano Ronaldo about his unhappiness at Manchester United.
SkySports

England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022

A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Yardbarker

Juventus star comments on failed Man United move in the summer

Manchester United’s main priority over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window in charge of the club, was to strengthen the midfield. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was Ten Hag’s principal target but the protracted pursuit did not end well for the Old Trafford club, with De Jong’s stance of wanting to stay at Barcelona remaining the same throughout.
BBC

C﻿arvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s

Liverpool attacking midfielder F﻿abio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. T﻿he 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
FOX Sports

World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
BBC

Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header

Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus

Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs. Rovella has only made three...

