Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
Man Utd could sack Ronaldo after outburst but situation not clear-cut – experts
Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by Manchester United after criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan, according to leading employment lawyers.In excerpts from the interview – which will only be released in full on Wednesday and Thursday – five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club.Released as club football went on hiatus for the World Cup, the interview appears carefully timed and could be the next step in Portugal star Ronaldo’s bid...
sporf.com
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Jamie Carragher hints that 3 ex-United legends will still defend CR7
Jamie Carragher has sent a jibe to a trio of former Man United players, saying that they will likely still defend Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portugal star’s explosive interview comments. During a bombshell talk with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo explained how he felt that Man United had “betrayed”...
Yardbarker
“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.
BBC
Rugby League: Victor Radley and James Bentley investigated after alleged incident in Manchester
The Rugby Football League is investigating an alleged incident involving England's Victor Radley and Ireland's James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday. Sydney Roosters' Radley was allegedly involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos' Bentley at a hotel. The England team were staying in the hotel following their shock Rugby League...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United players disappointed with behaviour as club takes legal advice
Manchester United players are disappointed with the way Cristiano Ronaldo has behaved, but they want to focus on football and not get involved in off-the-pitch issues. Ronaldo's bombshell interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun on Sunday evening, saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for.
ESPN
Will Ronaldo comments help him, Man United break ties? Plus: Juventus show form; Man City drop points
This was the final weekend before European soccer goes on hold until after the World Cup, and it certainly delivered plenty for us to talk and think about over the coming weeks. There were big wins for Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. There were concerns for Man City and Milan to dissect during the break, too, but the biggest event of all was arguably Sunday night's seismic remarks by Cristiano Ronaldo about his unhappiness at Manchester United.
SkySports
England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022
A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
SkySports
Wayne Rooney: Ex-Manchester United captain bemused by criticism from former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney is bemused by the criticism levelled at him by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News understands. In a bombshell interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun, Ronaldo took aim at former United colleague Rooney after he warned the Portuguese forward last week that he is becoming an "unwanted distraction" at Old Trafford.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Yardbarker
Juventus star comments on failed Man United move in the summer
Manchester United’s main priority over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window in charge of the club, was to strengthen the midfield. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was Ten Hag’s principal target but the protracted pursuit did not end well for the Old Trafford club, with De Jong’s stance of wanting to stay at Barcelona remaining the same throughout.
Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
Chelsea could reportedly complete the deal for Christopher Nkunku soon and he could join the club in January.
BBC
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
England 1-1 Norway: international women’s football friendly – as it happened
Rachel Daly’s header put England in front but Frida Maanum pounced on an Ellie Roebuck error to earn 10-woman Norway a draw
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus
Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs. Rovella has only made three...
Comments / 0