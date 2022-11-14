ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia

Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs

Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown Holiday Market early-bird vendors list

The Jenkintown Holiday Market will feature local artisans, free coffee and apple cider, and live music in Jenkintown’s Town Square on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Local restaurants and storefront businesses will be offering specials throughout the day. Here’s the vendor lineup as of now:. Wandering...
JENKINTOWN, PA
billypenn.com

Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City

The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia After Traveling From Texas

A bus full of migrants seeking asylum that departed from Texas arrived at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Wednesday morning, including a young girl suffering from dehydration. The tour bus pulled up just after 6 a.m. Temps in Philadelphia were in the low 40s when the bus arrived. Léelo en...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Unique Date Night Ideas Around Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Want to make your heart flutter on your next date? Consider indoor skydiving at iFLY in King of Prussia. This exhilarating experience involves being trained in body positioning and hand signals by a certified flight instructor, and then taking a spin in the Flight Chamber. Once you and your date have flown, you’ll be captivated by an air show performed by the instructors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown

One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
