Vigilante gang 'tracked rape suspect by CCTV and social media before they bundled him into Audi boot, drove him to country lane and hacked him to death with machete'
A 37-year-old man was hunted by a vigilante gang, bundled into the boot of an Audi and hacked to death by a vigilante gang who suspected him of rape, a court has heard. Christopher Hughes, from Wigan, was driven to a quiet country lane and viciously attacked with weapons including a machete before his mutilated body was found four days later on grass having bled to death.
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
BBC
Court: Appeals to Cardiff rapist's sentence refused
A burglar who broke into a house and repeatedly raped a mother and her teenage daughter has had his sentence appeal refused. Joshua Carney, 28, attacked each victim while the other watched, in Cardiff on 1 March. He previously admitted 13 offences including six counts of rape and was sentenced...
IOPC investigating nine armed police officers accused of ‘racist’ and discriminatory conversations
Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Parents in court after husky mauls three-month-old girl to death in woodland
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky in woodland have been granted unconditional bail by magistrates.Karen Alcock, 41, and Vincent King, 54, are accused of being in charge of the dog, called Blizzard, which killed Kyra King while dangerously out of control.Emergency services were called to Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at about 11pm on March 6.Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering horrific wounds to her neck and head.Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, Alcock gave no indication of her plea, while King pleaded not guilty.The pair, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were ordered to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 7 for a plea and directions hearing.
I left my car in an airport car park and came back to find my exhaust gone – I paid a premium and want answers
A MOTORIST returned from holiday to find his car vandalised after leaving it in an airport car park. Derek Tonkin, 69, had been in Spain and had left his Toyota parked at East Midlands Airport. As reported by the Nottingham Post, Mr Tonkin returned to find the catalytic converter on...
Families living in cul-de-sac near Doncaster are to terrified to go out after TEN burglaries in 18 months with only ONE resulting in a conviction
Families in a cul-de-sac in South Yorkshire have spoken of how they are too frightened to step out of their homes at night after being repeatedly targeted by thugs and thieves. Oak Grove in Armthorpe, near Doncaster, and streets in its proximity have been targeted ten times over the past...
I’m sharing photo of my toddler who died because of mouldy housing association flat so it never happens again
THE heartbroken father of a toddler who died after the family were forced to live in a mouldy flat has shared a photo of the boy in a bid to prevent another tragedy. Awaab Ishak, 2, passed away in December 2020 after damp and mouldy conditions in his home severely affected his health.
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Woman charged after boy allegedly assaulted in Brislington
A woman has been charged with assault after a 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury on the banks of the River Avon. The alleged incident happened in Brislington on 26 March this year. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. Police...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Man sentenced for shopping basket upskirting at Bournemouth Co-op
A man who placed a phone in a shopping basket to film up schoolgirls' skirts has been given a suspended sentence. Graham Smith, 62, from Christchurch was caught when the strategically placed device was spotted in a Bournemouth Co-op store in December. He pleaded guilty to recording an image beneath...
'Despicable' female burglar is jailed for 20 years for killing vulnerable 71-year-old who died from cardiac arrest when she broke into his home
A 'despicable' female burglar convicted of killing a vulnerable pensioner who had a heart attack when she broke into his home has been jailed for 20 years. William 'Billy' Jackson, 71, went into cardiac arrest when Sarah Daniel broke into his home in Washington, County Durham, last year. Daniel and...
BBC
Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago. Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon. The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents appear in court over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky dog have appeared in court. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday...
BBC
UVA shooting: Football players were targeted, court hears
Three football players who were shot and killed at the University of Virginia were deliberately targeted, prosecutors allege. New details emerged as the suspect appeared in court for the first time since the late Sunday shooting, which also injured two others. A judge on Wednesday ordered that the suspect be...
BBC
Driver arrested after woman, 84, killed in Morecambe
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after an elderly woman was struck and killed in Lancashire. The 84-year-old was hit by an Audi Quattro A4 in Longton Drive, Morecambe, at 21:15 GMT on Monday, police said. The driver, a 32-year-old man from neighbouring...
Lucy Letby: Inside the neonatal unit of hospital where nurse is accused of killing babies
Images and footage inside the hospital where nurse Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more were shown to the jury yesterday. The jury at Manchester Crown Court viewed footage and pictures of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital as they heard details of where a baby known only as Child E died.It was the same ward where Baby F was allegedly harmed by Letby and survived, during what the prosecution say was a year-long series of murders and attempted murders from June 2015 to 2016. The footage showed four...
