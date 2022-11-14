Read full article on original website
Steven Leith
2d ago
Law maker's need to increase the length of time in prison. especially when the weight is in the pounds or more range. No plea bargaining straight up hard time.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
3 pounds of meth recovered in Decatur drug bust
Two people were arrested after several agencies came together and found three pounds of meth during a drug investigation in Decatur, according to authorities.
Hanceville PD counters ALEA statement that 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three teens killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
Athens man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
WAAY-TV
Former Marine shoots, kills man suspected of two Limestone County robberies
A man suspected in two Monday night robberies was shot and killed by a witness, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is accused of robbing a Circle K in Athens before heading to a service station in Ardmore and ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
WAAY-TV
Killen Police, Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office add new drop boxes for unwanted or expired medications
Residents in Lauderdale and Limestone counties now have another option for getting rid of unwanted or expired medications that doesn't involve waiting until the next Drug Take Back Day event. Killen Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office each announced the addition of a new, permanent dropoff box at...
WAFF
Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
WAAY-TV
Family of Lincoln Co. escaped inmate says escape was not planned
One inmate is dead and another is back in jail after the two escaped from the Lincoln County, Tennessee, jail's work release program. Inmates Michael Bowden and Eric Short were found across state lines in Morgan County on Sunday morning, 24 hours after the escape. Michael Bowden's family told WAAY...
Jury trial set for one man charged in fatal 2019 shooting
A Decatur capital murder trial nearly four years in the making is set to begin in a matter of weeks now, according to online court documents.
LCSO: Marine kills alleged multiple robbery suspect in Ardmore
Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday.
wbrc.com
Cullman police searching for suspect who robbed a person at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed someone at Factory Connection Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. Here is the surveillance footage of the suspect provided by the Cullman Police Department. If you know anything about this crime, call Cullman police. Get news...
WAAY-TV
Sources: Murderer caught trying to escape Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a life sentence for murder made it to the outer perimeter fence at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest before being recaptured, WAAY has learned. The Alabama Department of Corrections will only confirm an inmate was “out of place” on Saturday at the state's largest high security prison.
WAAY-TV
Police: Robbery investigation underway in Athens
The Athens Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at a Circle K on U.S. 31. "The investigation is ongoing with other law enforcement agencies," police said. More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
2 killed in Marshall County wreck
A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
Two Arab residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
CPD confirms robbery at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m: Cullman Police Department released the following statement. “This evening at approximately 5:19 pm Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The subject was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and was wearing an orange colored mask. The subject was armed. This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the community. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation division.” _____________________________________ According to Cullman Police Department Assistant Chief David Nassetta a robbery recently took place at Factory Connection on Monday evening. Factory Connection is located in the Town Square Shopping Center. Details are still coming in at this time and the story will be updated.
WHNT-TV
Fmr. Limestone Prison Officer Says Jail is Out of Control
A former corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility resigned after 13 years and is speaking out against unsafe conditions at the prison. Fmr. Limestone Prison Officer Says Jail is Out of …. A former corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility resigned after 13 years and is speaking out against unsafe...
WAFF
Law enforcement agencies connect robberies at Athens, Ardmore gas stations
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department responded to a robbery at the Circle K gas station on U.S. 31 on Monday night. Local law enforcement received a description of the offender and the car and started to patrol the service stations in the area. Once more information was...
