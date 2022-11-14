ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wealthinsidermag.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
TODAY.com

Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
Kiplinger

Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping

As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
10NEWS

Why you're shelling out more for eggs than other groceries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walk into any grocery store and you'll notice that virtually everything is more expensive than usual. Eggs, in particular, have customers shelling out more cash than they have in years. In fact, the consumer price index for eggs rose more than 10% in October alone...
Taste Of Home

Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates

It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
The Independent

Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies

Bank of England raises interest rate to 3%: How does it affect Britons’ pockets?. Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK. Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of...
Business Insider

Sam's Club just lowered the price on its hot dog and soda combo and undercut Costco

Sam's Club is lowering the price of its hot dog and soda combination from $1.50 to $1.38, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors in a third-quarter earnings call. Sam's Club's hot dog is famously in competition with Costco's version of the deal, still priced at $1.50. Neither grocery chain raised the price despite historic inflation over the past year, and Costco CEO Craig Jelinek repeatedly confirmed that there were no plans to raise the price.
CBS Pittsburgh

Rising prices come for Thanksgiving, how to save some money and make a delicious dinner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just over a week it will be Thanksgiving and a key to success in making sure your dinner is delicious but affordable is to buy now and plan ahead. In a national report, the average Thanksgiving host is now spending nearly $400 on dinner and that includes drinks and decor. That number has increased in recent years with the price of products being higher than they were. However, there are ways to save and leave everyone feeling satisfied. First and foremost, shop now while prices are competitive. Prices tend to rise as the holiday approaches. Next, go for a frozen turkey...
shefinds

Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’

Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
WASHINGTON STATE

