BBC
UK Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson's 'unbelievable' fluke
Watch Kyren Wilson's "unbelievable" pot during his second-round match against Mark Allen at the UK Snooker Championship. : UK Snooker Championship 2022 - BBC coverage, match schedule and results.
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
BBC
Jade Jones: Double Olympic champion wins World Championship bronze in Mexico
Double Olympic champion Jade Jones won -57kg bronze at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Welsh fighter, 29, was beaten in the semi-final 4-1, 0-4, 3-8 by China's Zuo Longshi, who went on to win gold. Jones, the 2019 world champion, had enjoyed comfortable progress to the last...
BBC
UK Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan & Mark Allen into quarter-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Ronnie O'Sullivan swept into the last eight of the UK Championship with an emphatic 6-0 victory over China's Zhou Yuelong. Zhou only reached double figures in...
BBC
Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's semis disappointment
England's George Williams has written a weekly column for BBC Sport during the Rugby League World Cup. Here he signs off for the campaign with the disappointment of a golden point semi-final defeat by Samoa that ended their hopes of glory. Losing to Samoa was heartbreaking, but it was more...
SkySports
Euro 2028: UK and Ireland submit joint bid for European Championships and reveal 14 shortlisted host stadiums
The UK & Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 has been submitted with the 14 shortlisted host stadiums revealed. Matches would potentially take place in England at Wembley, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, in Dublin at the Aviva Arena and Croke Park, in Belfast at the Casement Park Stadium, in Glasgow at Hampden Park and Cardiff's Principality Stadium. A final list of 10 stadiums will be submitted to UEFA in April 2023.
BBC
Pakistan v Ireland: Hosts win by six wickets to level three-match T20 series at 1-1
Ireland 118-7 (17 overs): Hunter 36, Prendergast 20; Dar 2-19, Sandhu 2-21 Pakistan 121-4 (16 overs): Javeria 35, Dar 28, Naseem 25. Pakistan beat Ireland by six wickets in a rain-hit low-scoring T20 match between the sides in Lahore to level the three-match series at 1-1. The match was reduced...
Mark Selby suffers shock UK Championship exit to Hossein Vafaei
Two-time champion Mark Selby crashed out of the UK Championship after a 6-4 defeat to Iran’s Hossein Vafaei in York.Selby, the winner of the tournament in 2012 and 2016, struggled to find his rhythm throughout and missed a chance to force a decider when he left Vafaei a cut to the middle in the 10th frame.The 28-year-old Vafaei, who reached a career-best fourth round last year, held his nerve to sink a difficult green and brown and claim one of his most significant wins.Hossein Vafaei beats Mark Selby 6-4!The Persian Prince is through to the last 16 with breaks of...
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
BBC
Autumn Statement: Mark Drakeford fears impact on Wales
Wales' first minister has said he is "fearful" about the impact the UK chancellor's Autumn Statement will have on people's lives. Mark Drakeford spoke as Jeremy Hunt prepared to unveil tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts and tax rises. The first minister said he was worried Wales would...
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC
Wales defender Neco Williams says World Cup 2022 spot is 'surreal feeling'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Playing at a World Cup finals with Wales will exceed...
SkySports
Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going
Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Eilish McColgan named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year after Commonwealth Games glory
Eilish McColgan was named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year on Wednesday, capping off a hugely successful year for the Scottish runner. McColgan claimed gold in the 10,000 metres at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, putting in a Commonwealth record time of 30:48:60. In doing so, the 31-year-old not only won her first major title but also broke her mother’s record, which was set in 1991, just months after Eilish’s birth.The Scot also won Commonwealth silver in the 5,000m, before claiming silver and bronze at the European Championships in Munich.BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year award...
BBC
Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
BBC
Euro 2028: UK & Ireland shortlist 14 stadiums in tournament bid
Everton's new stadium is one of 14 venues in the UK and Republic of Ireland's bid dossier for hosting Euro 2028. The Everton Stadium, which is still being built, is set to be completed in 2024. Belfast's new Casement Park Stadium is also on the shortlist, although work has not...
