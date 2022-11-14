ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bird flu: 12 swans found dead in Glasgow park

Twelve swans have been found dead in a Glasgow park. The birds were discovered at Hogganfield Park, which includes Hogganfield Loch, in the north east of the city. Glasgow City Council, which looks after the park, said it was assumed that the swans had died from avian flu. It also...
BBC

Peterborough distressed and dead swans spotted on river

A number of dead and distressed swans have been spotted on a city's river. Toby Wood, from the Peterborough Civic Society, said seeing the birds on the River Nene at Fletton Quays was a "horrible sight". "I've not seen anything like that in the city for several years," he said.
BBC

Avian flu in Wolverhampton and Birmingham after dead birds found in park

Cases of avian flu have been confirmed in Wolverhampton and Birmingham after dead birds were found in two parks. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said infected Canada geese and wildfowl were found in West Park, Wolverhampton and Trittiford Mill Park in the Yardley Wood area. People...
TheDailyBeast

World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash

An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
Newsweek

Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead

Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished

A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Yana Bostongirl

Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity

The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Daily Mail

Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers

A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy