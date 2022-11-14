ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States

For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
Sporting News

Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar

Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
NBC Chicago

Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
ESPN

Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, odds, bracket picks, draw, predictions: Soccer expert fading France in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Before last year's triumph against Brazil, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time.
NBC Chicago

Qatar's World Cup Denounced for ‘Washing' Country's Image

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Qatar's decision to launch itself into hosting the 2022 World Cup was a head-scratcher from the start. Why, some wondered, would a Middle Eastern kingdom with fewer than 3 million people and little soccer tradition want to host the sport's biggest event?
ESPN

FIFA to crack down on online discrimination during World Cup

FIFA is launching a new service to crack down on hate speech and discrimination online during the World Cup, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. The Social Media Protection Service will stop players seeing abusive messages when they log on to their phones in dressing rooms minutes after matches.
BBC

Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
NBC Chicago

FIFA Launches Service to Protect World Cup Players From Social Media Abuse

FIFA and the global soccer players union have launched a moderation service aimed at protecting World Cup players from abuse on social media during the tournament. FIFA said Wednesday that the more than 830 players in Qatar can access a “dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service” that aims to filter hate speech targeted at them.
InsideHook

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked

Secure the Stella and strap in for a wild ride: the World Cup is nearly here. The beautiful game’s biggest stage is back (albeit six months later than die-hards and hooligans might have hoped), and, with it, billions of fanatics watching in awestruck wonder as mega-star athletes from the like of Real Madrid and Manchester City carry their nations on their backs to global footballing conquest.
