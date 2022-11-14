Read full article on original website
How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States
For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar
Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Rod Stewart, Dua Lipa among celebrities speaking out against FIFA World Cup
The world's soccer teams and their fans aren't the only ones protesting the FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar this year. Big-name celebrities are also distancing themselves from the event. Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa both revealed over the weekend that they are not only not performing at the...
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Complete List of FIFA World Cup Champions
Sports Illustrated revisits World Cup history by listing the winner of every tournament dating to its debut in 1930.
Sporting News
Ultimate World Cup guide 2022 for new soccer fans, casuals and beginners: Your cheatsheet for the FIFA tournament in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular and most-watched events across the entire sports calendar. Taking place every four years, the World Cup pits the best soccer nations against one another to crown a champion of the sport. While most players play for their club teams throughout...
ESPN
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
How to Watch Netherlands vs. Senegal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match
It’s one of the best vs. a potential darkhorse in Group A. Following Qatar and Ecuador’s World Cup and Group A opener on Sunday, Nov. 20, the other two teams in the group will face off a day later: the Netherlands and Senegal. If both teams can stay...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, odds, bracket picks, draw, predictions: Soccer expert fading France in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Before last year's triumph against Brazil, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup top goal scorers all-time: Complete list of Golden Boot winners in FIFA men’s tournament history
The Golden Boot race for the competition's top scorer is set to provide a fascinating sub-plot to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in what looks set to be their final major tournament. The duo, who at 35 and 37 are both now...
Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022
The FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar in just a few days time, but who will be the dark horse in this years tournament?
Qatar's World Cup Denounced for ‘Washing' Country's Image
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Qatar's decision to launch itself into hosting the 2022 World Cup was a head-scratcher from the start. Why, some wondered, would a Middle Eastern kingdom with fewer than 3 million people and little soccer tradition want to host the sport's biggest event?
ESPN
FIFA to crack down on online discrimination during World Cup
FIFA is launching a new service to crack down on hate speech and discrimination online during the World Cup, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. The Social Media Protection Service will stop players seeing abusive messages when they log on to their phones in dressing rooms minutes after matches.
FIFA World Cup: USA Schedule, Where to Watch, Best Players to Keep an Eye On
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost here! The world’s best footballers will represent their country on the game’s biggest stage with global bragging rights and pride on the line. For the United States men’s national team (USMNT), it’s a chance to establish themselves. After missing out on...
Mexico Loses to Sweden 2-1 in Final Friendly Before 2022 World Cup
Well, that’s not how Mexico would’ve wanted to enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Just days before the Mexico men’s national team begins Group C play in Qatar against Poland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, it lost to Sweden 2-1 in an international friendly on Wednesday. Played at...
Diego Maradona's Famous 1986 ‘Hand of God' World Cup Ball Sells for $2.4M at Auction
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer’s most famous handball. Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian former match official who refereed the...
BBC
Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
FIFA Launches Service to Protect World Cup Players From Social Media Abuse
FIFA and the global soccer players union have launched a moderation service aimed at protecting World Cup players from abuse on social media during the tournament. FIFA said Wednesday that the more than 830 players in Qatar can access a “dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service” that aims to filter hate speech targeted at them.
Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
Secure the Stella and strap in for a wild ride: the World Cup is nearly here. The beautiful game’s biggest stage is back (albeit six months later than die-hards and hooligans might have hoped), and, with it, billions of fanatics watching in awestruck wonder as mega-star athletes from the like of Real Madrid and Manchester City carry their nations on their backs to global footballing conquest.
