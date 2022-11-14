ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Whether KJ Jefferson Stays or Goes, Hogs Can’t Get Past a Certain Frightening Realization

Arkansas football is struggling to become bowl eligible. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the Hogs were ranked in the top 10 in September and early projections had the Razorbacks competing for a spot in a prestigious bowl worthy of such a high ranking, but here we are. Arkansas now must either defeat an Ole Miss team that nearly beat Alabama this weekend, or beat Missouri in Columbia – a place where the football program has never won – just to earn a spot in the postseason.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jonathan Mingo selected to play in Reese's Senior Bowl

Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is headed to the Reese's Senior Bowl. The organization announced Mingo's selection Wednesday afternoon. Mingo, a senior from Brandon, Miss., us the Rebels' leading receiver this season. In 10 games, he has caught 37 passes for 723 yards and five touchdowns. He averages a team-best 19.54 yards per reception.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman updates injury status of KJ Jefferson, potential availability for Ole Miss

Sam Pittman on Monday provided an update on KJ Jefferson. The Arkansas quarterback was unavailable for Saturday’s game against LSU, a 13-10 Tigers win in Fayetteville. Jefferson has been limited by a shoulder injury over the last few weeks. He was able to play in the Razorbacks’ loss to Liberty, finishing with 284 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. But he was eventually ruled out against LSU and was relieved by Malik Hornsby.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ricky Council IV thriving in lead role for Razorbacks

With its expected focal point offensively temporarily sidelined, No. 10 Arkansas entered the season in need of someone to provide a lift in the playmaking and scoring department. Embracing the challenge and stepping into a lead role has come naturally for junior wing Ricky Council IV, who has been terrific for the Hogs out of the gates.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor

Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
livability.com

Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods

No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

