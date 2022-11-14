Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports
Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
LSU commit Tyree Adams expected to take official visit to Ole Miss soon
Four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams tells Inside the Rebels that he plans to take his official visit to Ole Miss around the Egg Bowl football game. Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. If he doesn't make it to the Egg Bowl, he will take his official visit to Oxford in December.
bestofarkansassports.com
Whether KJ Jefferson Stays or Goes, Hogs Can’t Get Past a Certain Frightening Realization
Arkansas football is struggling to become bowl eligible. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the Hogs were ranked in the top 10 in September and early projections had the Razorbacks competing for a spot in a prestigious bowl worthy of such a high ranking, but here we are. Arkansas now must either defeat an Ole Miss team that nearly beat Alabama this weekend, or beat Missouri in Columbia – a place where the football program has never won – just to earn a spot in the postseason.
Jonathan Mingo selected to play in Reese's Senior Bowl
Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is headed to the Reese's Senior Bowl. The organization announced Mingo's selection Wednesday afternoon. Mingo, a senior from Brandon, Miss., us the Rebels' leading receiver this season. In 10 games, he has caught 37 passes for 723 yards and five touchdowns. He averages a team-best 19.54 yards per reception.
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss coming to Arkansas after frustrating loss to Alabama
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman embraces expectations, says the Razorbacks have a choice to make about getting over .500
Sam Pittman on Monday said the Razorbacks have a choice to make about getting over .500 as Arkansas sits at 5-5 with a game this week against Ole Miss in Fayetteville. Arkansas wraps up the season at Missouri on Friday next week. “We’re disappointed with where we are,” Pittman said....
Razorback signees named to Naismith Player of the Year Watch List
Arkansas basketball's early signees, Layden Blocker and Baye Fall, were two of 50 players named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. The five finalists will be announced in February and the 2023 Jersey Mike’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates injury status of KJ Jefferson, potential availability for Ole Miss
Sam Pittman on Monday provided an update on KJ Jefferson. The Arkansas quarterback was unavailable for Saturday’s game against LSU, a 13-10 Tigers win in Fayetteville. Jefferson has been limited by a shoulder injury over the last few weeks. He was able to play in the Razorbacks’ loss to Liberty, finishing with 284 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. But he was eventually ruled out against LSU and was relieved by Malik Hornsby.
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
Daeshun Ruffin ruled out for UT Martin on Friday, fingers crossed for Orlando debut
The 3-0 Ole Miss men's basketball team will once again be without its sophomore point guard in Daeshun Ruffin, still recovering from a bone bruise he suffered in Ole Miss' preseason exhibition matchup against West Georgia. Ruffin visited the doctor earlier in the week, after the Rebels knocked off FAU...
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
Look: Alabama Football's Message For Ole Miss Is Going Viral
Alabama got back in the win column when earning a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. On Monday, the football team's Twitter account celebrated by posting a "game win poster." They took a shot at their opponent by placing "Reb L" behind the graphic. Get it? Like Rebels. Although...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Ricky Council IV thriving in lead role for Razorbacks
With its expected focal point offensively temporarily sidelined, No. 10 Arkansas entered the season in need of someone to provide a lift in the playmaking and scoring department. Embracing the challenge and stepping into a lead role has come naturally for junior wing Ricky Council IV, who has been terrific for the Hogs out of the gates.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor
Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
Fast & Furious Fans Will Love This Arkansas Home That Just Hit The Market
Those into motorsport and racing will likely love this Arkansas home. It has plenty of room to store your vehicles and features its own racetrack!
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
