Farmington, CT

newportdispatch.com

Two arrested for possession with intent to distribute in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX — Two women from Connecticut were arrested following an incident in Middlesex yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane of travel on I-89 at around 8:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Following an investigation,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NECN

Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.

An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his one-year-old child in Nov. 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
ENFIELD, CT
westportjournal.com

Cops: Health aide, accomplice stole $129K from 92-year-old woman

WESTPORT — A home health aide, hired to help provide round-the-clock care for a 92-year-old Westport resident, and her accomplice are accused of stealing more than $129,000 from the elderly woman’s financial accounts. Lisbeth Aldiva, 29, of Bridgeport, and Hiram Mojica, 34, of Hartford, were arrested Tuesday and...
WESTPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Arrest ends man’s chance for reduced prison time

When Amir Alam accepted a plea bargain in a serious Manchester domestic incident in September, he had a chance of receiving less than two years in prison. CONVICTIONS: Second-degree burglary, violating a family violence protective order. SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after two years in prison; three years of probation. LOST:...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns

(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man gets more than 5 years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Connecticut

Jorge Freytes, 37, of 158 Maple St., faced sentencing last week in federal court, in Bridgeport, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said late Monday. He was sentenced during the proceeding to 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. The hefty prison sentence came amid Freytes in November 2021 pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
BRISTOL, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Rafoel Fuentes, homeless, Plainville, was charged Nov. 4 with possession of a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Margaret Chagnon, 69, of 174 Waterville Road, Farmington, was charged Nov. 5 with creating a public disturbance. Brianna Pastula, 30, of 26 Norton Place, was charged Nov. 6 with first...
PLAINVILLE, CT

