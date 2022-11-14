Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested for possession with intent to distribute in Middlesex
MIDDLESEX — Two women from Connecticut were arrested following an incident in Middlesex yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane of travel on I-89 at around 8:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Following an investigation,...
NECN
Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.
An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his one-year-old child in Nov. 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
westportjournal.com
Cops: Health aide, accomplice stole $129K from 92-year-old woman
WESTPORT — A home health aide, hired to help provide round-the-clock care for a 92-year-old Westport resident, and her accomplice are accused of stealing more than $129,000 from the elderly woman’s financial accounts. Lisbeth Aldiva, 29, of Bridgeport, and Hiram Mojica, 34, of Hartford, were arrested Tuesday and...
Arrest ends man’s chance for reduced prison time
When Amir Alam accepted a plea bargain in a serious Manchester domestic incident in September, he had a chance of receiving less than two years in prison. CONVICTIONS: Second-degree burglary, violating a family violence protective order. SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after two years in prison; three years of probation. LOST:...
Dealer tied to $1.1M cash in Enfield gets 10 years in prison
A man who met with two associates near an Enfield apartment not long before law enforcement officers searched it and seized $1.1 million in cash was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for large-scale cocaine dealing, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. DEFENDANT: Angel Luis Rodriguez, 45,...
Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns
(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets more than 5 years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Connecticut
Jorge Freytes, 37, of 158 Maple St., faced sentencing last week in federal court, in Bridgeport, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said late Monday. He was sentenced during the proceeding to 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. The hefty prison sentence came amid Freytes in November 2021 pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
Manchester man to avoid prison in brother’s OD death
A Manchester man who was facing felony charges for inadvertently supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to his brother has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of a misdemeanor and is likely to receive a sentence without immediate prison time. Dylan James Deschenes, 36, who has...
Enfield police looking for man wanted with $100,000 bond
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for his arrest.
One hospitalized in Springfield officer involved-shooting
The Springfield Police Department is investigating an officer involved in a shooting on Wednesday.
Middlefield man sentenced to two months in prison for defrauding jobs programs
Between the employment subsidies and the false documents submitted to the Manufacturing Innovation Fund Kania received more than $1 million. The post Middlefield man sentenced to two months in prison for defrauding jobs programs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Rafoel Fuentes, homeless, Plainville, was charged Nov. 4 with possession of a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Margaret Chagnon, 69, of 174 Waterville Road, Farmington, was charged Nov. 5 with creating a public disturbance. Brianna Pastula, 30, of 26 Norton Place, was charged Nov. 6 with first...
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
Man arrested after gun, drugs found outside crowded parking garage in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after police were dispersing a crowded parking garage on Bridge Street.
Poughkeepsie Man Shot After Attempting To Rob Man At Gunpoint, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was shot in the face after allegedly breaking into an apartment and attempting to rob the resident at gunpoint. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at 464 Main St., in the city of Poughkeepsie. Police responded to the apartment...
Yale Bowl Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery
Police in Connecticut are searching for a suspect after a liquor store clerk was found shot during an apparent robbery. The incident took place in New Haven around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Yale Bowl Liquor store located at 85 Derby Ave. The clerk was found after New...
