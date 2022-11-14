ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

luminanews.com

Seahawks Open Two Game Swing with Sooners

Wilmington, NC – UNCW continues its challenging early-season men’s basketball schedule this week, taking on Power 5 members Oklahoma and Connecticut on the road in a four-day span that will take Takayo Siddle’s club from the East Coast to the Midwest and back. The Seahawks, 1-1, battle...
WILMINGTON, NC
nsjonline.com

Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Pittsburgh offers Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin

Clinton, N.C. — Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin has reported an offer from the ACC's University of Pittsburgh. It is the third offer McLaurin has reported, following verbal opportunities from Florida A&M and UNC Charlotte. He shared the news on Monday morning. Listed as a "wide back," McLaurin...
CLINTON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne football coach dismissed

DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
multihousingnews.com

Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets

The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Local Assistant Principal Selected For Assistant Principal Accelerator Program

Bladenboro Middle School assistant principal, Chrystal McColskey, has been selected to participate in the next Assistant Principal Accelerator cohort hosted by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association (NCPAPA). Established as a statewide leadership initiative, the Accelerator program is designed to provide immense professional growth for select assistant...
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WILMINGTON, NC
ncdot.gov

N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County

​FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 6 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 8 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

