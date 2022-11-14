Read full article on original website
luminanews.com
Seahawks Open Two Game Swing with Sooners
Wilmington, NC – UNCW continues its challenging early-season men’s basketball schedule this week, taking on Power 5 members Oklahoma and Connecticut on the road in a four-day span that will take Takayo Siddle’s club from the East Coast to the Midwest and back. The Seahawks, 1-1, battle...
nsjonline.com
Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
Pittsburgh offers Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin
Clinton, N.C. — Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin has reported an offer from the ACC's University of Pittsburgh. It is the third offer McLaurin has reported, following verbal opportunities from Florida A&M and UNC Charlotte. He shared the news on Monday morning. Listed as a "wide back," McLaurin...
Mount Olive Tribune
Southern Wayne football coach dismissed
DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
multihousingnews.com
Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets
The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
WECT
Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to be shown on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A documentary on one of the most horrific murders in Wilmington history will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at UNCW’s McNeil Hall. This will be the first of a series of screenings of the film “Park View” at universities across the state.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
Coharie’s Ammons garners honor
The great honor of being named the 2022 Miss Senior Indian of North Carolina was recently bestowed upon Cathy Ammons, a local member of the No
bladenonline.com
Local Assistant Principal Selected For Assistant Principal Accelerator Program
Bladenboro Middle School assistant principal, Chrystal McColskey, has been selected to participate in the next Assistant Principal Accelerator cohort hosted by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association (NCPAPA). Established as a statewide leadership initiative, the Accelerator program is designed to provide immense professional growth for select assistant...
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
2 bodies found in eastern North Carolina home
Officials also said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made.
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
ncdot.gov
N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
Low-cost airline announces its 1st nonstop flights from RDU, starting with 3 cities
Starting in February, Breeze Airways will become the 14th airline doing business at RDU.
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 6 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 8 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw...
