Salisbury, MD

One lucky Salisbury player scored $50,000 during Powerball fever

By Kamleshkumar Desai, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago
While the two billion dollar Powerball jackpot eluded lottery players in Maryland, there were several who snagged prizes worth $50,000 or more, inculding one in Salisbury.

Maryland Lottery said in a release that players across the state landed 14 Powerball prizes last week ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

In the Nov. 7 Powerball drawing, after a jackpot roll that lasted for more than three months, a ticket sold in California won an all-time record $2.04 billion. During that stretch of 41 Powerball drawings beginning in early August, the Maryland Lottery sold nearly 1.3 million winning Powerball tickets with prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million, including 41 tickets worth $50,000 or more.

At the $1 million level, there were five winners. Players in Columbia and Mount Rainier bought tickets worth $200,000 and $150,000, respectively. There were also six wins at the $100,000 level along with 28 tickets worth $50,000 each.

Among the $50,000 winners last week was a player from Salisbury, who bought the winning ticket on Nov. 7 at the Wawa store at 668 S. Salisbury Blvd.

Also during the week, another Salisbury player scored $22,905.30 in winning from a Racetrax ticket sold Nov. 10 at Autumn Grove Exxon at 1801 Autumn Grove Court.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated annuity value of $207 million ($102.8 million cash value) for the Tuesday, Nov. 15 drawing, and a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold last week in Adelphi.

Including the big Powerball and Mega Millions wins, 34 tickets across Maryland landed prizes of $10,000 or more during the seven days ending Nov. 13, and the Maryland Lottery paid nearly $29.7 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

