Rockfall caused by weather closes major road in Yosemite National Park
Big Oak Flat Road is closed from Foresta Junction to Yosemite Valley, so visitors should use El Portal Road instead.
a-z-animals.com
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
5 people stranded 21 stories down at Grand Canyon Caverns rescued after more than 24 hours
Five people who were stranded about 21 stories underground at Grand Canyon Caverns following an elevator malfunction have been rescued, Arizona officials announced. The group, which was stuck for 24 to 30 hours, was rescued Monday around 7:30 p.m. local time by a search and rescue team, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Paxton told NBC News.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
400-Year-Old Tree Falls in a ‘Thunderous Collapse’ at Yosemite National Park: PHOTO
Earlier this week, Yosemite National Park announced the loss of an old friend that finally succumbed to illness – the 400-year-old sugar pine in Yosemite Valley. Naturally, because of its great size, the tree that helped name the historic Sugar Pine Bridge met its demise with an earth-shaking collapse, proving that it was just as mighty in death as it was in its long life.
Lake Mead’s Dire Situation May Be Getting Much Worse: Here’s Why
As operations halted at one of Spain’s largest hydropower plants due to drought-stricken conditions, it highlights an ongoing problem at Nevada’s Lake Mead. According to Bloomberg, the Spanish electric utility company Endesa SA has shut down its facility after its water levels receded below 23 percent. This is below the minimum to produce electricity. The plant first opened in 1966 and, up until now, has never stopped operations.
Sierra traffic moving after heavy snow caused road closures, chain controls
NYACK — A heavy surge of wintry weather led to travel troubles along major highways in the Sierra on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.An ugly wreck over the state line in Nevada saw a white car crumpled, wedged between semi-trucks. Six big rigs were involved in this overnight crash on Interstate 80 near Gold Ranch. The crash left a big rig's tire bent and a guard rail twisted.It looks bad. But no one was seriously hurt.A crash on eastbound I-80 shut down the road at Donner Pass. A photo from the California Highway Patrol shows at least two trucks involved.Video...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Completely Contains Fire Near Chilhowee Lake
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reported that the wildfire near Chilhowee Lake has now been completely contained. Firefighters removed damaged trees along Highway 129 to reduce roadside hazards for motorists. Now, Parson Branch Road and Highway 129 are both open to all traffic. The perimeter around the 40-acre fire...
Sixth set of human remains found in Lake Mead this year
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, the sixth set discovered this year.The United States’ largest reservoir has dropped to a record low due to intense and persistent drought conditions in the West, revealing long-hidden corners of the lakebed.Divers spotted what appeared to be a human bone on 17 October and officials subsequently confirmed it human remains, a representative for Lake Mead National Recreation Area told The Independent in a statement.The bones were found in the Callville Bay area of the lake, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the statement added.The new discovery means...
What Was the Worst Flood in U.S. History? A Look at This 1927 Disaster
Climate change has made flooding events occur more frequently, and when they do happen, they are often more severe. Recently, we’ve seen some terrible floods, but it’s not the worst of them. The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 is known as the worst flood in U.S. history. Over...
Highway 89 above Emerald Bay reopens following big rig recovery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- Highway 89 above Emerald Bay has reopened following the recovery of a big rig that slid off the roadway earlier this week.Crews were out Friday, but were unable to recover it, according to Caltrans.Recovery efforts have been underway since Thursday -- a day after a non-injury collision sent it over the embankment -- but snow has hampered the work to pull the big rig out.Caltrans recommends motorists find alternative routes as tow truck operators return Saturday morning to attempt to once again pull the truck back up to the highway.The removal was completed just after 10:30 a.m., and the roadway has reopened.
Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
NASA Captures Snow-Covered Yosemite National Park Following Early Winter Storm: PHOTO
Earlier in the month, the iconic Yosemite National Park glistened under a bright blue sky, with snow dusting its peaks and powder covering its valley floor like something from a winter wonderland. In the second week of November, California was hit with its first significant winter storm of the season....
Yosemite National Park will not require reservations for summer 2023
Yosemite National Park announced it will no longer require reservations for visitors starting in the summer of 2023.
How To Prevent Basement Flooding During Heavy Rain
We knew buying our house in a competitive seller’s market meant making some compromises. So when the corner of our basement flooded after the first heavy rainfall, we weren’t caught off guard. Luckily, the solution was simple: installing a new gutter system. While certain areas are more prone...
