Rockfall caused by weather closes major road in Yosemite National Park
Big Oak Flat Road is closed from Foresta Junction to Yosemite Valley, so visitors should use El Portal Road instead.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
5 people stranded 21 stories down at Grand Canyon Caverns rescued after more than 24 hours
Five people who were stranded about 21 stories underground at Grand Canyon Caverns following an elevator malfunction have been rescued, Arizona officials announced. The group, which was stuck for 24 to 30 hours, was rescued Monday around 7:30 p.m. local time by a search and rescue team, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Paxton told NBC News.
Winter weather closes Newfound Gap road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service announced Newfound Gap Road is closing at 7 p.m. Nov 15 due to winter weather.
What Was the Worst Flood in U.S. History? A Look at This 1927 Disaster
Climate change has made flooding events occur more frequently, and when they do happen, they are often more severe. Recently, we’ve seen some terrible floods, but it’s not the worst of them. The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 is known as the worst flood in U.S. history. Over...
Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
Highway 89 above Emerald Bay reopens following big rig recovery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- Highway 89 above Emerald Bay has reopened following the recovery of a big rig that slid off the roadway earlier this week.Crews were out Friday, but were unable to recover it, according to Caltrans.Recovery efforts have been underway since Thursday -- a day after a non-injury collision sent it over the embankment -- but snow has hampered the work to pull the big rig out.Caltrans recommends motorists find alternative routes as tow truck operators return Saturday morning to attempt to once again pull the truck back up to the highway.The removal was completed just after 10:30 a.m., and the roadway has reopened.
NASA Captures Snow-Covered Yosemite National Park Following Early Winter Storm: PHOTO
Earlier in the month, the iconic Yosemite National Park glistened under a bright blue sky, with snow dusting its peaks and powder covering its valley floor like something from a winter wonderland. In the second week of November, California was hit with its first significant winter storm of the season....
Yosemite National Park will not require reservations for summer 2023
Yosemite National Park announced it will no longer require reservations for visitors starting in the summer of 2023.
How To Prevent Basement Flooding During Heavy Rain
We knew buying our house in a competitive seller’s market meant making some compromises. So when the corner of our basement flooded after the first heavy rainfall, we weren’t caught off guard. Luckily, the solution was simple: installing a new gutter system. While certain areas are more prone...
