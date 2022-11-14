ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

CBS San Francisco

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
CBS Sacramento

Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures

NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
CBS Sacramento

Highway 89 above Emerald Bay reopens following big rig recovery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- Highway 89 above Emerald Bay has reopened following the recovery of a big rig that slid off the roadway earlier this week.Crews were out Friday, but were unable to recover it, according to Caltrans.Recovery efforts have been underway since Thursday -- a day after a non-injury collision sent it over the embankment -- but snow has hampered the work to pull the big rig out.Caltrans recommends motorists find alternative routes as tow truck operators return Saturday morning to attempt to once again pull the truck back up to the highway.The removal was completed just after 10:30 a.m., and the roadway has reopened.
Family Handyman

How To Prevent Basement Flooding During Heavy Rain

We knew buying our house in a competitive seller’s market meant making some compromises. So when the corner of our basement flooded after the first heavy rainfall, we weren’t caught off guard. Luckily, the solution was simple: installing a new gutter system. While certain areas are more prone...

