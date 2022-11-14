ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Sierra traffic moving after heavy snow caused road closures, chain controls

NYACK — A heavy surge of wintry weather led to travel troubles along major highways in the Sierra on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.An ugly wreck over the state line in Nevada saw a white car crumpled, wedged between semi-trucks. Six big rigs were involved in this overnight crash on Interstate 80 near Gold Ranch. The crash left a big rig's tire bent and a guard rail twisted.It looks bad. But no one was seriously hurt.A crash on eastbound I-80 shut down the road at Donner Pass. A photo from the California Highway Patrol shows at least two trucks involved.Video...
Sixth set of human remains found in Lake Mead this year

More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, the sixth set discovered this year.The United States’ largest reservoir has dropped to a record low due to intense and persistent drought conditions in the West, revealing long-hidden corners of the lakebed.Divers spotted what appeared to be a human bone on 17 October and officials subsequently confirmed it human remains, a representative for Lake Mead National Recreation Area told The Independent in a statement.The bones were found in the Callville Bay area of the lake, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the statement added.The new discovery means...
Highway 89 above Emerald Bay reopens following big rig recovery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- Highway 89 above Emerald Bay has reopened following the recovery of a big rig that slid off the roadway earlier this week.Crews were out Friday, but were unable to recover it, according to Caltrans.Recovery efforts have been underway since Thursday -- a day after a non-injury collision sent it over the embankment -- but snow has hampered the work to pull the big rig out.Caltrans recommends motorists find alternative routes as tow truck operators return Saturday morning to attempt to once again pull the truck back up to the highway.The removal was completed just after 10:30 a.m., and the roadway has reopened.
Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures

NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
How To Prevent Basement Flooding During Heavy Rain

We knew buying our house in a competitive seller’s market meant making some compromises. So when the corner of our basement flooded after the first heavy rainfall, we weren’t caught off guard. Luckily, the solution was simple: installing a new gutter system. While certain areas are more prone...
New River Gorge National Park October visitation numbers up from last year

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to numbers released by the National Park Service, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve saw a 9% increase in visitors during the month of October compared to last year. Many factors could have played into this number such as warmer weather,...

