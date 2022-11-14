Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Canned art for a cause, free donuts, fish feasts, and more Pittsburgh food news
Oliver's Donuts is now open on Tuesdays, and to celebrate, they are giving away free donuts for one day only. Visit their location in the Lawrenceville Market House on Tue., Nov. 15 between 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. to get your complimentary treat. Nooch x Two Frays Brewery. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield....
pittsburghmagazine.com
Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Hatches The Fast-Casual Eatery Chicken Guy! in Downtown Pittsburgh
Guy Fieri is passionate about feeding yinz guys, n’at. The spiky-haired celebrity chef and restaurateur has a namesake eatery at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland Mall and several delivery-only Flavortown Kitchens in the area. On Nov. 14, Chicken Guy!, a fast-casual franchise focused on tenders and sandwiches, opened at...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top events: Nov. 17-23
IRL = In Real Life event; VIRTUAL = Streaming or Online-only event; HYBRID = Mix of In Real Life and Online event. Sure, Rudolph is for the children, but Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center will ensure in its latest production that the beloved reindeer is also performed by the children. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. adapts the classic 1964 Rankin/Bass holiday special for the stage, bringing to life the adventures of Rudoph and his friends Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and the denizens of the Island of Misfit Toys. See it all performed by young actors from grades 7-9, under the direction of Rosh Raines and choreographer Krista Shovlin. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 4. 1 Lincoln Park, Midland. $22-27. lincolnparkarts.org.
tablemagazine.com
Rivers Casino Prepares for the Holiday Season
The perfect holiday menu: food, music and fun—all under one roof. On Thanksgiving Day, Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American steakhouse concept by celebrity cook Steve Martorano will offer a special three-course meal for guests from 5-11 p.m. for $70. Menu items include Pasta e Fagioli as a starter; Roast Turkey served with sauteed green beans, orecchiette four-cheese macaroni, and Italian stuffing with pancetta as the main course; and Affogato served with vanilla gelato as dessert—plus pumpkin cake and chocolate cake.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Saffron
This handsome rabbit will make your heart sing! Saffron came to Animal Friends at the end of June as a transfer from another organization. Our staff and volunteers are helping him overcome his shyness by getting to know him at his own pace. He is a curious boy, so you can easily interest him with an enrichment toy filled with tasty hay or treat him with leafy greens.
Onward State
What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break
It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
macaronikid.com
Kids Eat Free at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville
What’s better than kids eating free on Tuesdays? How about kids eating free on Monday’s AND Tuesday’s at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville?!. If you’ve ever made the trip to Weirton for Dee Jay’s famous ribs, you’re probably as psyched as we are that they opened a second location in Pittsburgh at Great Southern Shopping Center in Bridgeville.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
There are plenty of chicken restaurants in Pittsburgh, but the first of Guy Fieri’s chicken eateries known as Chicken Guy! opened Monday in PPG Place adjacent to the iconic ice skating rink Downtown. The opening had been anticipated with word spreading last week, and the food appeared to be...
knightkrier.com
German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus
On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Pancake breakfast, bingos, pierogi sale
• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will have all-day Eucharistic adoration Nov. 21 for the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. and adoration will continue from 8:30 a.m. until benediction at 6 p.m. A children’s Eucharistic hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with children. Details: 724-668-2829.
Pittsburgh unveils plans for Light Up Night Saturday
Pittsburgh will ring in the holiday season Saturday with a Light Up Night celebration that includes the lighting of the city’s official holiday tree, four hours of music and the unveiling of the city’s annual gingerbread house display. The city will light its 107th annual Christmas tree —...
Old Friendly's torn down to make way for new Hershey's chocolate factory
HERSHEY, Pa. — The old Friendly’s on Route 422 in Derry Township was demolished Tuesday to make way for a new Hershey chocolate factory. The Friendlys closed in 2021, coming after the struggling ice cream restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy protection in 2011 and again in 2020. “It’s...
Phipps’ holiday show returns
PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
27 First News
Unlimited bargains and holiday finds in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Oh – If you’re looking for a huge inventory of quality furniture and great holiday finds, head to Bargains Unlimited Furniture in Columbiana. You won’t wait months to get your furniture at Bargains Unlimited Furniture because you can simply buy it and take it home today.
thepittsburgh100.com
Pittsburgh’s predictably chilly winter prognostication
Despite what a lot of November’s afternoons would have you believe, the weather is finally turning wintry. The Farmers’ Almanac’s extended winter forecast, in fact, foresees a cold and stormy December for the U.S., and the 200-year-old publication doesn’t see things improving much. Looking at the...
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
butlerradio.com
Items From Mr. Rogers Summer Home Being Auctioned
An auction is taking place this week featuring items from the summer home of children’s television icon Fred Rogers. Antiques and collectibles from the house just east of Pittsburgh are up for auction through Sunday. Representatives for the auction company say Rogers and his sister would spend time at...
New Kennywood ride, themed area to open in spring
Spinvasion, a multi-action spin ride with an intergalactic theme, will be the centerpiece of Kennywood’s new Area 412 in the spring. “Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can’t get at any other park in the country,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls in a news release. “This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park. Featuring a massive themed ride backdrop, along with a fresh new look to the Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail shop, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans and Season Passholders.”
Comments / 0