IRL = In Real Life event; VIRTUAL = Streaming or Online-only event; HYBRID = Mix of In Real Life and Online event. Sure, Rudolph is for the children, but Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center will ensure in its latest production that the beloved reindeer is also performed by the children. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. adapts the classic 1964 Rankin/Bass holiday special for the stage, bringing to life the adventures of Rudoph and his friends Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and the denizens of the Island of Misfit Toys. See it all performed by young actors from grades 7-9, under the direction of Rosh Raines and choreographer Krista Shovlin. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 4. 1 Lincoln Park, Midland. $22-27. lincolnparkarts.org.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO