Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top events: Nov. 17-23

IRL = In Real Life event; VIRTUAL = Streaming or Online-only event; HYBRID = Mix of In Real Life and Online event. Sure, Rudolph is for the children, but Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center will ensure in its latest production that the beloved reindeer is also performed by the children. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. adapts the classic 1964 Rankin/Bass holiday special for the stage, bringing to life the adventures of Rudoph and his friends Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and the denizens of the Island of Misfit Toys. See it all performed by young actors from grades 7-9, under the direction of Rosh Raines and choreographer Krista Shovlin. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 4. 1 Lincoln Park, Midland. $22-27. lincolnparkarts.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tablemagazine.com

Rivers Casino Prepares for the Holiday Season

The perfect holiday menu: food, music and fun—all under one roof. On Thanksgiving Day, Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American steakhouse concept by celebrity cook Steve Martorano will offer a special three-course meal for guests from 5-11 p.m. for $70. Menu items include Pasta e Fagioli as a starter; Roast Turkey served with sauteed green beans, orecchiette four-cheese macaroni, and Italian stuffing with pancetta as the main course; and Affogato served with vanilla gelato as dessert—plus pumpkin cake and chocolate cake.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Saffron

This handsome rabbit will make your heart sing! Saffron came to Animal Friends at the end of June as a transfer from another organization. Our staff and volunteers are helping him overcome his shyness by getting to know him at his own pace. He is a curious boy, so you can easily interest him with an enrichment toy filled with tasty hay or treat him with leafy greens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Onward State

What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break

It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Kids Eat Free at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville

What’s better than kids eating free on Tuesdays? How about kids eating free on Monday’s AND Tuesday’s at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville?!. If you’ve ever made the trip to Weirton for Dee Jay’s famous ribs, you’re probably as psyched as we are that they opened a second location in Pittsburgh at Great Southern Shopping Center in Bridgeville.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
knightkrier.com

German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus

On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Pancake breakfast, bingos, pierogi sale

• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will have all-day Eucharistic adoration Nov. 21 for the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. and adoration will continue from 8:30 a.m. until benediction at 6 p.m. A children’s Eucharistic hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with children. Details: 724-668-2829.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh unveils plans for Light Up Night Saturday

Pittsburgh will ring in the holiday season Saturday with a Light Up Night celebration that includes the lighting of the city’s official holiday tree, four hours of music and the unveiling of the city’s annual gingerbread house display. The city will light its 107th annual Christmas tree —...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Phipps’ holiday show returns

PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Unlimited bargains and holiday finds in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Oh – If you’re looking for a huge inventory of quality furniture and great holiday finds, head to Bargains Unlimited Furniture in Columbiana. You won’t wait months to get your furniture at Bargains Unlimited Furniture because you can simply buy it and take it home today.
COLUMBIANA, OH
thepittsburgh100.com

Pittsburgh’s predictably chilly winter prognostication

Despite what a lot of November’s afternoons would have you believe, the weather is finally turning wintry. The Farmers’ Almanac’s extended winter forecast, in fact, foresees a cold and stormy December for the U.S., and the 200-year-old publication doesn’t see things improving much. Looking at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?

Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Items From Mr. Rogers Summer Home Being Auctioned

An auction is taking place this week featuring items from the summer home of children’s television icon Fred Rogers. Antiques and collectibles from the house just east of Pittsburgh are up for auction through Sunday. Representatives for the auction company say Rogers and his sister would spend time at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New Kennywood ride, themed area to open in spring

Spinvasion, a multi-action spin ride with an intergalactic theme, will be the centerpiece of Kennywood’s new Area 412 in the spring. “Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can’t get at any other park in the country,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls in a news release. “This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park. Featuring a massive themed ride backdrop, along with a fresh new look to the Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail shop, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans and Season Passholders.”
WEST MIFFLIN, PA

