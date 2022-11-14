ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Football: Vote for the Varsity 845 player of the week

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago
Section 9 crowned five playoff champions in football: Newburgh Free Academy in Class AA; Our Lady of Lourdes in Class A; Port Jervis in Class B; James I. O’Neill in Class C; and Tri-Valley in eight-man football.

There were a number of standout efforts on both the winning and losing sides, so here are candidates for the Varsity 845 football player of the week for Nov. 7-13. Fans can vote at RecordOnline.com/sports. Vote as often as you like (no computer bots, please). Voting will conclude at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will be announced on the Varsity 845 handle on Twitter.

Finalists

(listed alphabetically)

Marek Arbogast, James I. O’Neill

The senior got it done on both sides of the ball as the Raiders won the Class C title with a 42-6 win over Burke Catholic. Arbogast, voted the defensive player of the game, made three receptions for 44 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown, and made two interceptions.

Austin Hartman, Tri-Valley

Hartman came up big in a rivalry clash, producing 206 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Bears beat Spackenkill 43-20 in the Eight-Man final. Hartman also completed eight of 11 throws for 91 yards.

Deondre Johnson, Newburgh Free Academy

The senior stands out – literally, at 6-foot-8. He made life miserable for the Middletown offensive line and also its secondary. He made two catches for 73 yards, scored on a 28-yard run and pressured the Bears’ quarterback on a number of occasions in a 35-0 rout.

Chris Leahy, John S. Burke Catholic

The running back had to be feeling a bit tired following Saturday’s 42-6 setback to O’Neill. He had 38 of Burke’s 52 carries on the morning, for a total of 143 yards. Fourteen of his carries went for 5 yards or better.

Pierce Lutz, New Paltz

Even in a losing cause, Lutz put up some solid numbers against Port Jervis. He had seven catches for 89 yards and also got an interception.

Logan Morris, Port Jervis

The junior quarterback threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Port routed New Paltz 34-7 in the Class B final.

Jaren Rodriguez, Port Jervis

The Raiders posted yet another final blowout, with J-Rod pitching in with two interceptions.

Jordan Thompson, James I. O’Neill

The running back had 19 carries for 99 yards, scoring on runs of 2 and 10 yards, in O’Neill’s title victory.

Nick Waugh, James I. O’Neill

The junior quarterback completed six of 10 throws for 117 yards. He threw three touchdowns of 24, 33 and 37 yards to lift the Raiders.

