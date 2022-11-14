Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Some Restaurants Are Offering Veterans and Military Members Free Meals on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and as the country recognizes its retired and active military members, some restaurants are offering free meals to honor their service. These offers all require proof of military service:. Free meal at Applebee's. Applebee's will be offering a free entree to all veterans...
MilitaryTimes
Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial
Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Celebrating Veterans Day With Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members
"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
VA program working to combat veteran suicide
VA program working to combat veteran suicide. It's called a mental health evaluation team. The team will deploy a VA police officer and a licensed mental health clinician
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
Veterans raise money to honor the fallen
On Veterans Day, a nonprofit is raising money to put wreaths on graves at the Nashville National Cemetery.
Kiwanis and Lions build access ramp for citizens despite weather
Kiwanis members came together today, after a rain delay, to build a ramp for a local Sulphur Springs community member. The resident is very excited to receive her ramp and knows it will make her life much more functional and enjoyable. With the help of the local Lions club who...
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel meets for talk on school safety
Keeping everyone safe is a top priority of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. Join us on Tuesday, November 8 for an informative presentation from Brandon Shurtleff of Sulphur Springs ISD regarding internet safety for seniors.
Meal A Day Menu for November 7 – November 11
Meal-A-Day Menu for November 7 – November 11 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m.
Supper Time by Dr. Juan Harrison
My friend Finis from the feed mill from time to time would say, “Juan, when you can’t bite em, gum em.” That’s coming from a guy who didn’t like to wear his false teeth except when he went over to Paris, Texas to eat at the Fish Fry with a dozen or so friends whose “P” checks had come in. He was a multimillionaire who didn’t live like it.
