Fatal climbing accident near Moab is heartbreaking for local hockey community
MOAB, Utah — There is shock and heartbreak in the Utah hockey community after prominent player Emmalynn Herbstritt lost her life in a climbing accident in Moab. Herbstritt, 21, was found Saturday near Morning Glory Arch in the area of a hiking trail in the Moab area. Investigators still trying to figure out what went wrong.
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
ULUM Moab Outdoor Resort to Open 2023 Near Moab, Utah
Under Canvas today announced the introduction of ULUM; a new, safari-inspired, outdoor resort brand that will welcome guests for stays beginning March 2023. Steps from the Southwest's Looking Glass Arch in Moab, UT, the brand's first location ULUM Moab, will provide elevated design, exceptional hospitality and refined comfort in nature. ULUM takes root in nature - while providing sophisticated comforts - to offer guests a fresh perspective on outdoor exploration.
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An argument in the early morning hours of Wednesday turned deadly after one Grand Junction man was shot to death. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination of the man slain, identifying him as 29-year-old Grand Junction resident Lucas Terry. According to the coroner, Terry was confirmed to have been killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.
