Charlottesville, VA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Millington, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Millington Central High School basketball team will have a game with Tipton-Rosemark Academy on November 15, 2022, 17:25:00.
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

USFL announces return of the Memphis Showboats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Football League (USFL) joined Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland Tuesday to announce that the Memphis Showboats will return to the league for the 2023 spring season. The USFL played it's inaugural season last spring with the Birmingham Stallions winning the championship. The first game...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mothers want answers after woman involved in fight at Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Getwell Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured after shooting outside AutoZone in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside AutoZone Auto Parts on Winchester Road overnight. Memphis police officers responded to the scene around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after a man was shot in the parking lot of the store. The victim was driven to St....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Are you an entrepreneur who would like to help kick-start economic growth in West Tennessee?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ford Motor Company Fund is set to fund a program to help West Tennessee entrepreneurs turn ideas into a potential business venture. Heartland Forward, Builders + Backers, the CO, Epicenter Memphis and Ford Motor Company Fund announced Wednesday that applications are being accepted for 20 West Tennessee residents to access training, resources and up to $5,000.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting. It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene.  Police have yet to officially […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Whitehaven. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A known male suspect fled the scene, police said. Call 901-528-CASH...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian killed in Southeast Memphis hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Memphis Monday evening. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said those responsible for the crash fled the area. No further information has been provided at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

